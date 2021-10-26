Modified On Oct 26, 2021 11:46 AM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

The Thar-rivaling off-roader is priced at Rs 13.59 lakh

Bookings are underway for a token of Rs 25,000.

It features LED headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Powered by a 91PS 2.6-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual.

Off-roading assists include a standard 4WD, a low-range gearbox, front and rear locking differentials, anti-roll bars, and an air-intake snorkel.

Force Motors has commenced the deliveries of the Gurkha across India. Bookings are underway for Rs 25,000. The SUV is available in a single variant priced at Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Gurkha features LED headlamps and DRLs, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker sound system, manual AC, and front power windows. Safety is covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powering the Gurkha is a 2.6-litre diesel engine rated at 91PS and 250Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual. It gets 4WD as standard with a low-range gearbox and front and rear locking differentials. There are front and rear anti-roll bars and an air-intake snorkel for off-roading assist.

The Force Gurkha rivals the Thar, which gets the choice of petrol and diesel engines and additional features. Moreover, Maruti is expected to bring in the Jimny in the future, which will make it the third off-roader on sale in the country.

