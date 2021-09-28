HomeNew CarsNewsNew Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Price Talk
Published On Sep 28, 2021 04:30 PM By Sonny for Force Gurkha

  • 8069 Views
How does the second-gen Gurkha’s pricing compare against the Thar and other similarly priced alternatives? We find out

The next-gen Force Gurkha has finally been launched. Yes, there are quite a few differences over the previous-gen model, but it retains the same character. It is rugged, gets a capable four-wheel drive, and the cabin still feels utilitarian despite the new comforts and features on offer.

The 2021 offroader is only available in a single variant with a sole powertrain: 2.6-litre diesel mated to a 5-speed manual. Let’s see how its pricing compares to its primary rival, the Mahindra Thar, and some other practical alternatives:

Diesel

Force Gurkha

Mahindra Thar

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos
 

AX (Opt) - Rs 12.99 lakh/ Rs 13.09 lakh (hard top)

  

HTK+ - Rs 13.19 lakh

Gurkha - Rs 13.59 lakh

LX - Rs 13.59 lakh/ Rs 13.69 lakh (hard top) 

S - Rs 13.31 lakh

  
   

SX Executive - Rs 14.30 lakh

HTK+ AT - Rs 14.15 lakh
 

LX AT - Rs 14.99 lakh/ Rs 15.09 (hard top)

SX - Rs 15.09 lakh

HTX - Rs 14.95 lakh

  • The Gurkha’s only variant is priced on par with the top-spec diesel-manual combine of the Mahindra Thar. However, the Force SUV does not offer the same cabin comfort or convenience as the Thar LX.

  • Both come with four-wheel drive as standard, but the Gurkha has class-leading manual locking differentials on both the front and rear axles. In comparison, the Thar only gets mechanical locking (auto) at the rear. At the front, the Thar gets ESP-based brake locking differential.

  • The Mahindra Thar remains the most affordable 4WD in India (with the AX Optional variant).

  • The Thar’s 2.2-litre diesel engine generates 130PS and 300Nm. In comparison, the Gurkha makes 91PS and 250Nm from its 2.6-litre diesel motor.

  • Of course, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos aren’t as rugged as the Gurkha but are more practical family SUVs at similar price points. The Korean siblings get rear doors and a rear bench with three-point seatbelts coupled with a more comfortable cabin.

Creta Interior

  • Even though Force has updated the new-gen Gurkha with a host of features, it is still a utilitarian SUV, a city-friendly offroader you can drive to the nearest grocery store.

