Published On Sep 28, 2021 04:30 PM By Sonny for Force Gurkha

How does the second-gen Gurkha’s pricing compare against the Thar and other similarly priced alternatives? We find out

The next-gen Force Gurkha has finally been launched. Yes, there are quite a few differences over the previous-gen model, but it retains the same character. It is rugged, gets a capable four-wheel drive, and the cabin still feels utilitarian despite the new comforts and features on offer.

The 2021 offroader is only available in a single variant with a sole powertrain: 2.6-litre diesel mated to a 5-speed manual. Let’s see how its pricing compares to its primary rival, the Mahindra Thar, and some other practical alternatives:

Diesel

Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos AX (Opt) - Rs 12.99 lakh/ Rs 13.09 lakh (hard top) HTK+ - Rs 13.19 lakh Gurkha - Rs 13.59 lakh LX - Rs 13.59 lakh/ Rs 13.69 lakh (hard top) S - Rs 13.31 lakh SX Executive - Rs 14.30 lakh HTK+ AT - Rs 14.15 lakh LX AT - Rs 14.99 lakh/ Rs 15.09 (hard top) SX - Rs 15.09 lakh HTX - Rs 14.95 lakh

The Gurkha’s only variant is priced on par with the top-spec diesel-manual combine of the Mahindra Thar. However, the Force SUV does not offer the same cabin comfort or convenience as the Thar LX.

Both come with four-wheel drive as standard, but the Gurkha has class-leading manual locking differentials on both the front and rear axles. In comparison, the Thar only gets mechanical locking (auto) at the rear. At the front, the Thar gets ESP-based brake locking differential.

The Mahindra Thar remains the most affordable 4WD in India (with the AX Optional variant).

The Thar’s 2.2-litre diesel engine generates 130PS and 300Nm. In comparison, the Gurkha makes 91PS and 250Nm from its 2.6-litre diesel motor.

Of course, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos aren’t as rugged as the Gurkha but are more practical family SUVs at similar price points. The Korean siblings get rear doors and a rear bench with three-point seatbelts coupled with a more comfortable cabin.

Even though Force has updated the new-gen Gurkha with a host of features, it is still a utilitarian SUV, a city-friendly offroader you can drive to the nearest grocery store.

