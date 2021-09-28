New Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Price Talk
Published On Sep 28, 2021 04:30 PM By Sonny for Force Gurkha
How does the second-gen Gurkha’s pricing compare against the Thar and other similarly priced alternatives? We find out
The next-gen Force Gurkha has finally been launched. Yes, there are quite a few differences over the previous-gen model, but it retains the same character. It is rugged, gets a capable four-wheel drive, and the cabin still feels utilitarian despite the new comforts and features on offer.
The 2021 offroader is only available in a single variant with a sole powertrain: 2.6-litre diesel mated to a 5-speed manual. Let’s see how its pricing compares to its primary rival, the Mahindra Thar, and some other practical alternatives:
Diesel
|
Force Gurkha
|
Mahindra Thar
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
AX (Opt) - Rs 12.99 lakh/ Rs 13.09 lakh (hard top)
|
HTK+ - Rs 13.19 lakh
|
Gurkha - Rs 13.59 lakh
|
LX - Rs 13.59 lakh/ Rs 13.69 lakh (hard top)
|
S - Rs 13.31 lakh
|
SX Executive - Rs 14.30 lakh
|
HTK+ AT - Rs 14.15 lakh
|
LX AT - Rs 14.99 lakh/ Rs 15.09 (hard top)
|
SX - Rs 15.09 lakh
|
HTX - Rs 14.95 lakh
-
The Gurkha’s only variant is priced on par with the top-spec diesel-manual combine of the Mahindra Thar. However, the Force SUV does not offer the same cabin comfort or convenience as the Thar LX.
-
Both come with four-wheel drive as standard, but the Gurkha has class-leading manual locking differentials on both the front and rear axles. In comparison, the Thar only gets mechanical locking (auto) at the rear. At the front, the Thar gets ESP-based brake locking differential.
-
The Mahindra Thar remains the most affordable 4WD in India (with the AX Optional variant).
-
The Thar’s 2.2-litre diesel engine generates 130PS and 300Nm. In comparison, the Gurkha makes 91PS and 250Nm from its 2.6-litre diesel motor.
Related: Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar vs Hyundai Creta Comparison
-
Of course, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos aren’t as rugged as the Gurkha but are more practical family SUVs at similar price points. The Korean siblings get rear doors and a rear bench with three-point seatbelts coupled with a more comfortable cabin.
Also Read: 2021 Force Gurkha vs. Mahindra Thar: Which One Has The Better Specs?
-
Even though Force has updated the new-gen Gurkha with a host of features, it is still a utilitarian SUV, a city-friendly offroader you can drive to the nearest grocery store.
Read More on : Force Gurkha diesel
- Renew Force Gurkha Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful