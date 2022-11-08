Published On Nov 08, 2022 04:20 PM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

The other one is the regular three-door Suzuki Jimny, which is being exported for several months now

Export-spec Force Gurkha spied undisguised; possibly a six-seater variant.

It looks identical to all the spied models seen in India.

Expected to use the same 90PS, 2.6-litre diesel engine with 4WD and a low range gearbox.

Expected to launch this month; will rival the upcoming five-door versions of the Thar and Jimny.

Two units of the five-door Force Gurkha have been spied completely undisguised and marked for export to Indonesia, where it will likely be sold under a different name. We recently saw the five-door version and a Gurkha-based pickup being showcased at the Indonesia Defence expo.

The spied models largely look identical to the three-door version, save for two more doors, a stretched wheelbase, and new alloy wheels. They seem to be six-seater variants as you can spot captain seats for the second and third rows.

The five-door export version is likely to continue with the same 90PS, 2.6-litre diesel engine that powers the Gurkha three-door. It should get a five-speed manual stick and 4WD as standard with low range gearbox and front and rear mechanical locking differentials.

Features onboard the five-door Gurkha should include LED DRLS, a touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an analogue instrument cluster, manual AC, four power windows, and dual front airbags.

The Gurkha is the second off-roader which is exported from India, but isn’t sold here. Maruti has been exporting the three-door Jimny from India for some time, while it’s unavailable in the country itself. Just like the Gurkha, the Jimny and the Mahindra Thar are getting five-door versions, both expected to launch in 2023.

