Facelifted Toyota Glanza Unofficial Bookings Open At Select Dealerships

Feb 22, 2022

Of course, it’s still based on the facelifted Maruti Baleno, but Toyota will lend it some distinctive design elements this time around

The facelifted Glanza will go on sale in March.

Spy shots have revealed a single-strip LED DRL, new bumpers, and redone alloy wheels.

To come with a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and a 9-inch touchscreen unit.

Will be powered by the pre-facelift version’s 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine.

Expect it to be priced from Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The facelifted Toyota Glanza will go on sale in March. Now, ahead of its price announcement, select Toyota dealerships have started accepting reservations for the updated hatchback.

While it’s still based on the facelifted Maruti Baleno, it will have more differences in styling this time around. Earlier spy shots hint at chrome slats for the grille, single-strip LED DRLs, and a redesigned front bumper with revised fog lamp housings. Changes on the side will likely be limited to the slightly redesigned alloy wheels. At the back, the hatch is expected to get a similar taillight layout as the facelifted Baleno, along with a tweaked bumper.

Toyota will possibly offer the same features as the new Baleno. These include a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, connected car tech, and a 360-degree camera. Like Maruti’s premium hatchback, the facelifted Glanza’s safety kit will also include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors.

The upcoming Glanza will only get the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine (90PS/113Nm) with idle engine-start/stop. The mill can be paired with a standard 5-speed MT or a new optional 5-speed AMT. The earlier 83PS 1.2-litre petrol unit and the mild-hybrid tech have been given a miss this time.

The updated Toyota hatchback could be priced from Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue its rivalry with the Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

