Facelifted Toyota Glanza To Launch Tomorrow

It’s based on the new Baleno but now gets distinctive front-end styling

Bookings for new Glanza are already underway following multiple official teasers.

It is based on the updated Maruti Baleno with the same engine, cabin and feature set.

Gets distinctive styling details unlike the pre-facelift model, with new front bumper, grille, alloy wheels and updated headlights.

It gets a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera and rear AC vents.

Expected to be priced at a small premium over the Maruti Baleno.

The Toyota Glanza has been updated following the arrival of the new Maruti Baleno, the hatchback upon which it is based. The facelifted Glanza has been teased multiple times, the bookings are underway and it will be making its market launch tomorrow.

The biggest change for the facelifted Glanza will be that it will be visually distinctive from the Baleno, unlike the outgoing version. It gets its own front fascia design with a different grille, bumper and tweaked headlights with their own light signature. The rear of the new car is yet to be seen but we don’t expect any visual differences in this aspect. That said, Toyota does give it different alloy wheels from the Baleno.

Inside the cabin, it is pretty much the same as the 2022 Baleno but with a black and beige theme instead of a blue and black one. The dashboard features the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit on top with the central AC vents below it, there’s a new flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, and it has the same instrument cluster. It is also expected to get the same feature set as the updated Maruti premium hatchback, including a 360-degree camera, cruise control, a head-up display, rear AC vents, and up to six airbags.

We were also able to find out ahead of time that Toyota will be offering the facelifted Glanza in four variants: E, G, S and V. In terms of powertrains, it will get the same 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Baleno with a 5-speed manual and the choice of a 5-speed AMT. This engine also gets idle stop-start as standard for increased fuel efficiency. Like the Baleno, it loses the mild-hybrid tech and the CVT automatic as part of the update.

The Toyota Glanza is expected to continue to be priced at a slight premium over the Baleno and bookings are already underway. With four variants, same as the Maruti hatchback, it is likely to be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The Glanza will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Tata Altroz.

