Tata Safari Stealth Edition Reaches Dealerships After Its Recent Launch; Check It Out In 20 Real-life Images

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition is based on the top-spec Accomplished Plus variant and is limited to 2,700 units only

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition was launched recently, which features an exclusive Stealth Matte Black paint scheme outside and an all-black theme inside. It is based on the fully-loaded Accomplished Plus trim, costs Rs 75,000 more than the regular variants and has a limited production run of only 2,700 units. This special edition model has reached showrooms, and we have sourced some exclusive real-life images. Let us take a detailed look at the Tata Safari Stealth Edition in 20 real-life images.

Front

While the overall design of the Tata Safari Stealth Edition remains identical to the regular Safari, it gets some black elements that distinguish it from the latter. These include a blacked-out grille that features body coloured elements on the regular variants and a gloss black skid plate on the bumper, which is finished in silver in the regular Safari.

Other than this, everything is identical, including the twin-pod vertically-stacked LED headlights, connected LED DRLs and a black cladding on the lower portion of the bumper. The all-black look does give the front end a menacing look.

Side

In profile, the Safari Stealth Edition features 19-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone design, but they are finished in matte to gel along with the overall look.

What has changed, however, is that the ‘Safari’ lettering on the lower section of the front door on the Stealth Edition has been blacked out, and the door handles, window garnish and roof rails have also received a similar treatment.

Moreover, it features a ‘Stealth’ badging on the front fender, which has a dark chrome finish to it.

The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) have a gloss-black finish, similar to the regular Safari variants, and feature 360-degree cameras.

Rear

Like the front bumper, the rear bumper of the Safari Stealth Edition features an all-black skid plate with a gloss finish.

The ‘Safari’ badge is blacked out as well, like the badging on the front doors. However, there are no ‘Stealth’ badges at the rear to distinguish it from the regular variant.

Other than this, the Stealth Edition continues to feature connected LED tail lights, with dynamic turn indicators and parking lights placed beneath it.

Interior

Like the exterior, which was filled with black elements, the interior also comes with an all-black theme and is equipped with black leatherette seats. The roofliner is also finished in black, which is identical to the Safari Dark Edition.

The showcased Safari has a 7-seater layout, but the Stealth Edition can also be had with captain seats in the second row, which takes the seat count to 6. All the seats come with 3-point seatbelts, and the front and second-row seats get winged headrests.

The door pads have an all-black finish in comparison to the variant-wise colour theme of the regular variants.

The dashboard has a layered design with a faux carbon-fibre treatment in the centre. It also features an all-black 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Other features include an electric boss mode, ventilated front seats, dual-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and a 10-speaker JBL sound system. The 6-seater variants also get ventilated seats in the second row of the SUV. Rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, auto dimming inside-rearview mirrors (IRVMs) and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs are included in the feature suite.

In terms of safety, the Safari has scored a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash-safety rating and is equipped with 7 airbags (6 as standard), a 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. It also features a tyre pressure monitoring system and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech with amenities including lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition comes with the same 2-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT*

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price and Rivals

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition is priced between Rs 25.75 lakh and Rs 27.25 lakh. The prices of the regular variants range between Rs 15.50 lakh and Rs 26.50 lakh. It rivals the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

