Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Vs Tata Safari Dark: Design Comparison

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon retains more chrome elements when compared to the Tata Safari Dark

Mahindra recently introduced a new edition of the Scorpio N, dubbed the Carbon. Although the new edition retains the design elements from the standard version, it does get an all-black exterior colour and blacked-out elements such as alloy wheels and roof rails. Let us have a quick look at how this newly added Carbon compares to the Tata Safari’s Dark edition.

Front

Both the Carbon and Dark editions get the same design elements that their standard models feature. The Safari Dark gets fully blacked-out elements at the fascia, while the Scorpio Carbon retains chrome elements such as the grille. Safari Stealth retains its chrome badging while the Scorpio N Carbon remains in dark chrome.

Side

Both the Safari Dark and Scorpio N Carbon get full black elements across the side profile, such as the door handles and roof rails. The Scorpio N Carbon gets 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, while the Safai Dark edition rides on 19-inch black alloy wheels.

Rear

When the rear profile is considered, the Safari Dark gets more blacked-out elements when compared with the Scorpio N carbon. The Tata Safari Dark edition gets a blacked-out skid plate and nameplate, while the Scorpio N Carbon only gets a skid plate in the all-new black colour. Safari gets blacked-out badging while Scorpio N gets dark chrome badging.

Interior

Both the Safari Dark and Scorpio N Carbon get a fully black interior theme instead of the dual-tone that the standard version comes with. Both SUVs also get black leatherette-wrapped seats. The Carbon edition does retain more chrome elements in the cabin when compared to the Dark edition.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the Safari Dark gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a JBL 10-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, auto AC with second and third-row vents, ventilated front seats, and cruise control.

The Scorpio N Carbon comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Sony 12-speaker sound system, dual-zone auto AC with second-row vents, a wireless phone charger, and a ventilated front row.

In terms of safety, the Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon gets 6 airbags (as standard), while the Tata Safari Dark gets up to 7 airbags. Common safety features include auto-dimming IRVM, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and hill start assist. The Safari Dark also gets Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features such as forward collision warning and lane keep assist.

Powertrains

Both special editions retain the powertrain that is offered with their standard versions, specifications of which are as follows:

Model Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Tata Safari Dark Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine 2.2-litre diesel engine 2-litre diesel Power 203 PS 175 PS 170 PS Torque 370 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT) 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT* / 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD / 4WD FWD

*MT= Manual transmission

^AT= torque converter automatic transmission

Price

The Carbon special edition comes at an additional cost of Rs 20,000, while the Safari Dark costs a premium of up to Rs 50,000.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Tata Safari Dark Rs 19.19 lakh to Rs 24.89 lakh Rs 19.64 lakh to Rs 27 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon and Tata Safari dark can be considered alternatives to each other and the Kia Seltos X-Line.

