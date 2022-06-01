Modified On Jun 01, 2022 12:18 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022

The updated subcompact SUV will get refreshed front and rear profiles

2022 Hyundai Venue’s prices to be announced on June 16; unofficial bookings underway.

Some new design elements include alloy wheels, wider grille, reshaped bumpers and connected LED taillights.

The interior is also expected to undergo certain revisions in the form of upgraded upholstery and updated centre console layout.

Feature additions should include ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and four airbags (standard).

No mechanical changes expected, save for the possible addition of a diesel-auto combination.

Hyundai has announced that the facelifted Venue, unofficial bookings of which are already open, will go on sale on June 16. The carmaker has also revealed the exterior of the updated SUV via official sketches.

The facelifted Venue now looks sportier, whilst maintaining its boxy silhouette. The front grille with the dark chrome inserts is inspired by the upcoming Tucson. It still follows the split headlamp setup, but the upper lighting now consists of three elements. The front bumper has been revamped, sporting a more straightforward look.

Moving to the side profile of the vehicle, the only change seen here is with respect to the alloy wheels which adopt a new design. While the front end looks bolder, the rear of the subcompact SUV looks quirky and futuristic. It gets the connected LED tail lamps which look modern and eerily similar to the Volkswagen Taigun’s stop lights. The bumper appears more upright and rugged with the addition of extra cladding.

The interiors are yet to be revealed, but we’re expecting some changes in the centre console layout and to the upholstery. The facelifted Venue should gain features such as LED headlamps, a bigger touchscreen infotainment (possibly the Sonet’s 10.25-inch unit), a premium sound system, front ventilated seats, and standard four airbags.

Hyundai is expected to continue with the Venue’s existing powertrains. It currently gets three engines: 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol gets a 5-speed manual and the diesel gets a 6-speed manual. The turbo unit is offered with three transmissions, namely, 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual), and 7-speed DCT. There could be one addition to the engine choices in the form of the Sonet’s 115PS 1.5-litre diesel / 6-speed AT combination.

The current Venue retails from Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the new model will demand a premium over it. The subcompact Hyundai SUV will rival the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

