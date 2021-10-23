HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra XUV700 MX Variant: Can It Be All That You Need?

Mahindra XUV700 MX Variant: Can It Be All That You Need?

Modified On Oct 23, 2021 02:11 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

  • 15122 Views
  • Write a comment

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the base-spec XUV700 MX

Mahindra was expected to price the XUV700 aggressively but it stunned everyone when the starting price for the base-spec MX variant was first announced. With this variant, the XUV700 undercuts its direct rivals. Moreover, it not only competes with the base variants of the smaller Creta and Seltos compact SUVs, but also the top-spec variants of the even smaller Sonet, Venue and Nexon subcompact offerings.

So while it's aggressively priced, does the base MX variant of the XUV700 offer enough features to be usable on an everyday basis? Let’s take a look at the prices first:

Variant

2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater)

2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater)

MX

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

Stretch to AX3

Rs 14.49 lakh (Rs 2 lakh premium)

Rs 14.99 lakh (Rs 2 lakh premium)

Why should you consider buying the MX variant?

The MX variant is impressively affordable for its size, and offers more car for the amount of money when compared with even subcompact and compact SUVs. On the features front, the MX variant is offering acceptable levels of safety and convenience for your everyday drive. The MX variant packs features like an 8-inch touchscreen, part-analogue instrument cluster with a 7-inch screen, electrically adjustable ORVMs and flush door handles. You even get a height-adjustable driver seat. At this price, it feels like this variant is a win-win for those looking to bring the XU700 home on a budget, especially those looking to upgrade to the mid-size SUV segment.

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED tail lamps

  • Flush door handles

  • Front central armrest with storage

  • 7-inch instrument cluster

  • Tilt adjustable steering

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • 4 speakers

  • Dual front airbags

  • Speed sensitive door locks

Other features

  • Follow me home headlamps

  • 17-inch steel wheels

  

  • USB charger in first row

  • USB C-type charger in second row

  • Android Auto

  • ISOFIX mounting points

Upgrade to AX3 if you want

  • LED DRLs

  • Fog lamps

  • Second row armrest with cupholders

  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

  • 3rd row AC vents with seven-seater variant

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Amazon Alexa connectivity

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  

Why should you skip the MX variant?

The MX variant, for all its value-for-money quotient, doesn’t offer enough features that are warranted in an SUV like the XUV700. Also, if you go for the diesel engine, it's detuned to offer less performance but is still more than what you get in compact SUVs. We recommend that you skip the MX variant if you can and look at the AX variants that offer more of the XUV700’s premium details. 

Variant

Verdict

MX

Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget.

AX3

The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant.

AX5

The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation. 

AX7

The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price

D
Published by
Dhruv
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience