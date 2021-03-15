Published On Mar 15, 2021 06:09 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV300

Showcased at Auto Expo 2020, the XUV300 Sportz will become the most powerful offering in the segment

Mahindra showcased the XUV300 Sportz turbo-petrol variant at Auto Expo 2020.

Its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine uses direct injection for an increased output of 130PS/230Nm.

The XUV300 Sportz is expected to get minor cosmetic differences in terms of decals only.

It will be offered with a 6-speed manual and possibly an AMT.

The XUV300 Sportz is due to launch soon.

Expect a premium of around Rs 30,000 over the current top-spec W8(O) petrol variant.

A camouflaged Mahindra XUV300, which has just been spied testing, could just be the Sportz variant we’ve been waiting for. Mahindra had showcased the more powerful turbo-petrol variant of the XUV300 at Auto Expo 2020 and was supposed to launch it last year.

The XUV300 Sportz is unlikely to get any significant visual differences over the standard model. Expect minor cosmetic differences in terms of body graphics, blacked-out details, and red brake callipers. None of these changes can be seen in the test mule spied here, though, due to the camo wrap.

Mahindra offers the XUV300 subcompact SUV with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110PS of power and 200Nm of torque. The Sportz variant gets a more advanced version of the same engine with direct injection and an increased output of 130PS and 230Nm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual and possibly a 6-speed AMT as well like the standard petrol.

The interior is the same as the regular XUV300 but we can expect some sporty cosmetic touches in the cabin. At the expo, it sported an all-black interior with red contrast stitching and red inserts around the AC vents, steering wheel, and centre console. The more powerful engine will likely be offered with the top-spec W8(O) variant equipped with dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, and seven airbags.

Mahindra could charge a premium of around Rs 30,000 over the current top-spec petrol variant priced at Rs 11.12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The XUV300 Sportz will become the most powerful offering in the sub-compact SUV segment, dethroning the Ford EcoSport that offers 122PS from its 1.5-litre petrol engine. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Tata Nexon.

Image Source

Read More on : XUV300 AMT