HomeNew CarsNews
Benefits Of Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh On Mahindra Cars In March 2021

Published On Mar 15, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Marazzo

With additional offers up to Rs 20,000 on multiple models

  • Maximum savings of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on the Alturas G4.

  • No offers on the second-gen Thar.

  • The XUV500 gets benefits of nearly Rs 86,000.

  • All discounts valid till March 2021.

In 2021, Mahindra will launch new-gen models of the XUV500 and Scorpio, which have been spied quite a few times recently. For now, their current-gen iterations, along with a few other models, are being offered with various discounts valid until the end of March. That said, the second-gen Thar has been left out from the list of offers while it currently has a waiting period of up to 10 months. 

Here’s a look at the model-wise distribution of the discounts:

Models

Cash Discount

Exchange Bonus

Corporate Discount

Additional Offers

Total Benefits

XUV300

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 4,500

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 44,500

XUV500

Up to Rs 36,800

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 9,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 85,800

Scorpio

Up to Rs 7,042

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 4,500

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 36,542

Bolero

Up to Rs 3,500

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 4,000

--

Up to Rs 17,500

Alturas G4

Up to Rs 2.20 lakh

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 16,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 3.06 lakh

KUV100 NXT

Up to Rs 38,055

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 4,000

--

Up to Rs 62,055

Marazzo

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 6,000

--

Up to Rs 41,000

Mahindra Alturas G4

  • Mahindra has provided the Alturas G4 with the maximum discount of up to Rs 3.06 lakh. The SUV is currently priced from Rs 28.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

  • All models get additional offers of up to Rs 20,000, save for the Bolero, KUV100 NXT, and Marazzo.

  • The Bolero gets the least discounts up to Rs 17,500, whereas the Marazzo offers savings of up to Rs 41,000. The KUV100 NXT packs benefits worth up to Rs 62,055.

  • The XUV500 gets total discounts of up to Rs 85,800. Its new-gen model will be launched soon.

  • Even the XUV300 carries savings of up to Rs 44,500 this March.

  • Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Note: The offers mentioned above are applicable to Delhi. Please note that benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

Write your Comment on Mahindra Marazzo

