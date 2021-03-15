Published On Mar 15, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Marazzo

With additional offers up to Rs 20,000 on multiple models

Maximum savings of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on the Alturas G4.

No offers on the second-gen Thar.

The XUV500 gets benefits of nearly Rs 86,000.

All discounts valid till March 2021.

In 2021, Mahindra will launch new-gen models of the XUV500 and Scorpio, which have been spied quite a few times recently. For now, their current-gen iterations, along with a few other models, are being offered with various discounts valid until the end of March. That said, the second-gen Thar has been left out from the list of offers while it currently has a waiting period of up to 10 months.

Here’s a look at the model-wise distribution of the discounts:

Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Additional Offers Total Benefits XUV300 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 4,500 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 44,500 XUV500 Up to Rs 36,800 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 9,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 85,800 Scorpio Up to Rs 7,042 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 4,500 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 36,542 Bolero Up to Rs 3,500 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 4,000 -- Up to Rs 17,500 Alturas G4 Up to Rs 2.20 lakh Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 16,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 3.06 lakh KUV100 NXT Up to Rs 38,055 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 4,000 -- Up to Rs 62,055 Marazzo Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 6,000 -- Up to Rs 41,000

Mahindra has provided the Alturas G4 with the maximum discount of up to Rs 3.06 lakh. The SUV is currently priced from Rs 28.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

All models get additional offers of up to Rs 20,000, save for the Bolero, KUV100 NXT, and Marazzo.

The Bolero gets the least discounts up to Rs 17,500, whereas the Marazzo offers savings of up to Rs 41,000. The KUV100 NXT packs benefits worth up to Rs 62,055.

The XUV500 gets total discounts of up to Rs 85,800. Its new-gen model will be launched soon.

Even the XUV300 carries savings of up to Rs 44,500 this March.

Note: The offers mentioned above are applicable to Delhi. Please note that benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

