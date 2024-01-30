Published On Jan 30, 2024 12:06 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3 Aircross

The C3 Aircross comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, now with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions

Citroen claims 18.50 kmpl (ARAI certified) for the SUV’s manual version.

Its automatic variants can return a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.60 kmpl.

It comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/ up to 205 Nm) only.

C3 Aircross gets the choice of both 5- and 7-seater configurations.

Prices of the SUV now range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Citroen C3 Aircross recently got a small but meaningful update in the form of a new automatic transmission option. Apart from the prices and powertrains specifications, the French marque also revealed the claimed fuel efficiency figure of the new setup. In this story, let’s look at how the claimed figures stack up between the SUV’s manual and automatic variants.

Citroen C3 Aircross: MT vs AT Mileage Comparison

Manual Automatic Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 18.50 kmpl 17.60 kmpl

Compared to the manual version, the SUV’s automatic variants don’t see a drastic drop in the claimed mileage as it’s down by close to 1 kmpl.

Powertrain Details

Engine 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Power 110 PS Torque 190 Nm/ 205 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

With the recently introduced 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, the SUV’s torque output has gone up by 15 Nm over the manual transmission. Citroen also offers the C3 Aircross with a 6-speed manual option.

Price Range And Competitors

The Citroen C3 Aircross is now priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Its rivals include the MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

