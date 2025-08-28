Check Out The One-above-base Evolution Variant Of The Renault Kiger Facelift In 7 Images

The Kiger Evolution variant looks subtle and simple on the outside; however comes loaded with features like an 8-inch touchscreen, manual AC, rear parking camera, and 6 airbags

The Renault Kiger facelift was recently launched, featuring subtle design updates inside and out, along with an added set of features. Renault offers the Kiger in four broad trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. Let’s check out the exterior and interior of the one-above-base Evolution variant of the Kiger facelift in 6 images.

Front

The one-above-base Evolution variant of the Renault Kiger facelift has noticeable design differences at the front compared to its higher-spec counterparts. It gets halogen headlights instead of LED and misses out on fog lights. The air dam surrounding is finished in black, which on higher-spec Techno and Emotion variants is finished in satin chrome. However, the LED DRLs and 10-slat sleek grille with a 2D ‘Renault’ logo in the centre remain the same.

Side

Along the side, it gets blacked-out door handles and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors); however, it doesn’t get dual-tone paint options as seen on more loaded variants. For a sportier look, there’s a black cladding on the door and over the wheel arches.

Rear

At the rear, the 2025 Kiger Evolution comes with C-shaped LED taillights and a 2D ‘Renault’ logo at the centre of the tailgate. It also gets a shark-fin antenna, however sports a plain black bumper without an integrated silver skid plate. Other feature misses include the rear wiper washer and rear defogger.

Colours

The one-above-base Evolution variant of the Renault Kiger facelift comes in four exterior colour options: Iced Cool White, Stealth Black, Shadow Grey, and Moonlight Silver. Shades like Oasis Yellow, Caspian Blue, and Radiant Red aren’t available with this variant, and neither are the dual-tone shades.

Interior

Inside, the 2025 Kiger Evolution comes in a white and black dual-tone dashboard theme, along with black fabric seat upholstery. It gets a floating 8-inch touchscreen along with a digitised driver’s display, while the steering wheel also gets controls for the infotainment.

The adjustable headrests have been provided for both front and rear seats, along with rear AC vents for added convenience.

Other features on board the Kiger Evolution include a 4-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support for the infotainment. In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, and day/night IRVM (inside rear view mirror).

Engine And Transmission

The Renault Kiger in its one-above-base variant only comes with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

The higher-spec Techno and Emotion variants also come with the option of a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 100 PS and up to 160 Nm, available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission) gearbox. Note that by paying Rs 79,500 more, customers can also opt for a retrofitted CNG kit with the 1-litre NA petrol engine.

Price Range

The Renault Kiger facelift Evolution variant is priced from Rs 7.10 lakh to Rs 7.60 lakh, while its overall prices range between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, introductory, pan-India). It takes on the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue.