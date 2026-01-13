Check Out The New 2026 Kia Seltos HTX Variant In 15 Real-life Images

The HTX variant looks and feel premium, thanks to niceties such as all-LED lighting, ventilated front seats, and even 64-colour ambient lighting

The second-generation Kia Seltos was launched in India recently, seven years after we got our first taste of the compact SUV in 2019. It is available in eight broad variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, GTX (A). There’s also a styling pack in the form of the X-Line on offer. We have now got our hands on some real-life images of the higher-spec HTX variant of the Seltos (finished in the Aurora Black Pearl shade), so let’s check them out:

Exterior

Front

The new Seltos HTX features the same set of LED headlights with LED DRLs as seen in the lower variants.

You can notice the gloss finish on the grille and a skid plate with a silver finish.

Smaller Details: It’s from this variant onwards that you can have the Seltos with LED front fog lamps tucked away neatly in the corners of the front bumper.

Keen eyed observers will also notice the presence of front parking sensors, which have been provided from the previous-in-line HTK (O) variant.

Side

The Seltos HTX looks identical to the lower-spec variants when viewed from the sides. It gets a gloss-black finish for the roof rails, a black body cladding and sits on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Smaller Details: The HTX variant gets a dual-tone finish for the ORVMs, which also feature the turn indicators.

Electronically deployable flush-type door handles, which Kia offers from the mid-spec HTK trim, are prevalent on the HTX variant as well.

Rear

Kia has equipped the new Seltos with a rear spoiler, a shark fin antenna, and LED-connected taillights from the lower-spec variants itself.

You can notice the ‘Seltos’ badge and the skid plate having a silver finish.

Smaller Detail: One good thing is that a rear wiper with washer and defogger is available on this variant too, given that Kia provides it from the mid-spec HTK variant onwards.

If you want to see how the Seltos has evolved from its first to the current-gen version, we have covered it in a separate detailed story. To pick the Seltos in the right shade for you, do check out our colour options story of the SUV.

Interior

The 2026 Kia Seltos HTX sports a brown and off-white dual-tone cabin theme along with soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door pads.

The Seltos HTX also gets the new leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustments.

All five passengers get an adjustable headrest in the HTX variant.

There’s even a centre armrest at the front (with storage) and back (with cupholder) to add to the premium experience of the SUV’s cabin.

Smaller Detail: There are small neon green accents on the leatherette seats in the Seltos HTX variant to complement the dual-tone cabin theme.

In this variant, you get USB Type-C charging ports at the front and rear each, which are available as standard.

The front and rear 3-point seatbelts are colour coordinated which is a cool touch in the Seltos HTX in our opinion.

Features

The HTX variant of the 2026 Kia Seltos is the entry-level trim for those looking to have the SUV with the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit as well as the 5-inch touch-enabled panel for the climate controls.

That said, the digital driver’s display is still the same LCD unit as seen on the lower-spec trims.

Other additions to the HTX include 64-colour ambient lighting, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

Nice To Haves: The HTX also comes with a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger offered from the HTK (O) variant.

It’s also from this variant onwards that you get the new Seltos with a dual-zone climate control.

Safety Tech

Apart from the 3-point seatbelts and a rear wiper with washer and defogger, the Seltos HTX also gets six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a reverse parking camera.

Nice To Haves: Kia already offers an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes from lower-spec variants.

However, there are still a few features that the international-spec second-gen Seltos gets over the India-spec model, including a powered tailgate and a hybrid powertrain option.

Powertrain Options

The Seltos is available with both petrol and diesel engine options, details of which are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission^ 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

^CVT - continuously variable transmission, iMT - intelligent manual transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

The HTX trim is the top-most variant with a manual gearbox. However, it's noteworthy that it does not get the iMT gearbox with its turbo-petrol engine. We have detailed the exact variant-wise powertrain options to help you pick the right engine and gearbox combo for your needs.

Price And Rivals

The 2026 Kia Seltos HTX variants cost between Rs 15.59 lakh and Rs 19.59 lakh, while other variants of the SUV are priced in the range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (all prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The SUV takes on the likes of the Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Tata Sierra.