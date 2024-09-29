Mahindra Thar Roxx Vs Maruti Jimny: Sabu vs Chacha Chaudhary!

Published On Sep 29, 2024 12:39 PM By Nabeel for Mahindra Thar ROXX

In this battle of off roaders - we find out which one wears the better family car hat.

Thar and Jimny. Both are 4x4 off-road vehicles, and they both come in 5-door versions, making them easy to drive around the city as well. Now, due to these similarities, many of you might think that they are rivals or competitors. However, that's not the case.

The Thar Roxx is not only larger in size but also in price and versatility. On the other hand, the Jimny is smaller but unstoppable. In fact, these two are off-roaders from completely different segments, with very different purposes, and should not be compared. Now, why am I saying this, and which one would be better for you—let's find out.

Looks

Let’s see— you’ll understand why I said that they are not competitors. The biggest difference is in size. While the Jimny is roughly the size of an Ignis or Baleno SUV, the Thar Roxx is the size of a Harrier SUV. Yes, both have an old-school SUV shape, but while the Thar looks dominating, the Jimny looks quite cute—especially in this green color, which I don’t know why Maruti calls Kinetic Yellow.

Both SUVs come with LED headlamps and DRLs, but while the Thar has LED indicators, fog lamps, and taillamps, the Jimny has halogen ones. Alloy wheels are available on both, but the Thar has 19-inch wheels, while the Jimny has 15-inch ones. Honestly, I like both SUVs a lot. They each have their own charm, and there’s no shortage of options to modify and personalize them.

Boot Space

As much as the Thar is larger than the Jimny in size, the Thar’s boot is also larger than the Jimny’s boot. Forget the official ratings—just looking at it, you can see the difference. While the Jimny can only accommodate a medium and small suitcase with soft bags, the Thar can easily fit all three suitcases, including the large one, along with soft bags, and still have space left over.

However, the Thar’s boot floor is higher, so you’ll need to put in more effort to load and unload items. Both SUVs have folding seats, but both also have a big hump in the boot area. This makes it a bit difficult to store large or heavy items.

Cabin Feel, Fit and Finish

There wasn’t much difference between the old 3D Thar and Jimny interiors. Both had all-black, all-plastic interiors—something you’d expect in off-roaders. In that comparison, the Jimny was a bit better with its funky switches and better buttons.

However, Mahindra has completely revamped the interiors of the Thar Roxx. The layout remains the same, but the quality has been improved. It features a soft-touch leatherette dashboard, door pads, and premium leatherette upholstery on the seats. These interiors are on par with the XUV 700. So, you can understand how much better it is compared to the Jimny.

Cabinet Practicality

The Jimny’s cabin has minimal storage space. The door pockets are very thin, there are only 2 cup holders in the cabin, the glove box is small, and with the manual transmission, there isn’t a central storage tray—only the automatic transmission variant gets it.

In the Thar Roxx, you now get a bottle holder in the front doors—though it’s quite slim, it’s there. There’s central storage with a wireless charger, under-armrest storage, 2 cup holders, a decently sized cooled glovebox, and in the RWD variants, you also get a deep storage compartment where you can fit your phone, wallet, and keys. This deep storage is not available in the 4x4 variants because of the 4x4 shifter.

Features

Basics are available in both vehicles, but there is only one that goes beyond your requirements and caters to your aspirations. You might have guessed which one that is. Both vehicles come with a large touchscreen, reverse parking camera, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps and wipers, and cruise control. When it comes to unique features, the Jimny offers passive keyless entry, headlamp washers, and wireless Apple CarPlay.

The Thar Roxx comes with a lot more features. It includes a powered and height-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster with maps, auto day/night IRVM, 360-degree cameras, a 9-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, an EPB (Electronic Parking Brake), and a panoramic sunroof. Indeed, the difference in feature lists between the two is vast.

Safety

Both SUVs come with 6 airbags and ESC (Electronic Stability Control) as standard. However, the Thar also offers all 4 disc brakes, blind spot monitors, front parking sensors, and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The Thar 3D received a 4-star rating in the GNCAP crash test, but the Jimny has not yet been crash-tested by GNCAP.

Ingress-Egress

The Jimny is definitely high, but the seat height isn’t too much, so you can sit comfortably in it. Getting out is also simple because your feet can easily reach the ground.

In the Thar, you have to step onto the side step to get in. The good thing is that the rear doors open 90 degrees, and the grab handle is placed in a convenient spot. However, older family members might not find it as comfortable.

Rear Seat Experience

When it comes to seat support, cushioning, space, or rear seat features, the Thar is better in all respects. The difference isn’t just 10-20%—it’s significant. The Thar’s cabin is larger and airier. Additionally, the white interiors and panoramic sunroof enhance this feeling. The seats are very supportive, and there’s no feeling of space being cramped. You can also seat 3 people in the Thar’s rear, whereas in the Jimny, one of them would need to sit on your lap.

In terms of features, the Jimny offers very little. It only has adjustable headrests and a single level of seat recline, which should have been a default feature. Moreover, you’ll need to install a seatbelt hook accessory if you don’t want the seatbelt alarm going off continuously since there’s no load sensor. The Jimny lacks rear AC vents, charging sockets, cup holders, and bottle holders. It only has seatback pockets.

In contrast, the Thar offers almost everything except for the best door pockets. You get 3 headrests, two of which are adjustable, a center armrest with cup holders, rear phone storage, a charging point, rear AC vents, seatback pockets with separate phone and wallet storage, and seats that recline properly. While the Jimny’s seats might be okay for friends, the Thar’s rear seats are significantly better for family use.

Ease of Driving

By now, you might have realized that the Thar is much larger and higher than the Jimny. Therefore, driving the Jimny is easier. Its smaller dimensions give it hatchback-like agility, making it stress-free to drive in traffic or narrow lanes. Parking is also quite simple.

In the Thar, you sit higher, and while you can see the bonnet, you can’t see the bumper, which extends quite far forward. The Thar is also very wide, so driving it in traffic and parking can be a bit challenging. However, with the addition of EPS (Electric Power Steering), the steering effort required is less than it used to be. You'll likely enjoy driving the Thar more on open roads, while the Jimny is more suited for city driving.

Engine and Performance

The Jimny comes with only one engine option: a 1.5-liter petrol engine. You can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The 4x4 system is standard. This engine performs well in the city but lacks power on the highways. Additionally, the manual transmission is quite old-school. The good news is that the Jimny is very light, so you don’t feel the power deficit, even while off-roading.

The Thar offers both a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine. Both are very refined and powerful. They come with proper 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions, and the diesel variant includes a 4x4 option, while all other variants are RWD.

Whether petrol or diesel, driving the Thar Roxx is enjoyable. It’s much faster than the Jimny and remains effortless to drive even when fully loaded. Whether you’re on hilly terrain, highways, or need to make a quick overtaking maneuver in the city, the engine handles all these tasks easily.

There isn’t a huge difference in mileage either. The Jimny AT offers up to 11 km/l, while the Thar petrol gives around 8 km/l, and the diesel variant offers about 12 km/l.

Ride Comfort

Both the Jimny and Thar are ladder-frame off-roaders and neither fears potholes. However, while the Thar gets shaken up by road imperfections, the Jimny handles them with greater ease. In the city, speed breakers, rough roads, and minor potholes are felt in the Jimny, but they aren’t uncomfortable. This is because the Jimny is much lighter than the Thar, allowing it to have a softer suspension.

The Thar’s weight necessitates a stiffer suspension to control body movement. As a result, when driving over rough terrain, every bump is felt inside the cabin, and some potholes can even jostle the occupants significantly. Despite having a more sophisticated suspension setup, the Thar doesn’t match the Jimny in terms of comfort.

If the roads around your area are good, like in Delhi or Rajasthan, you won’t face much trouble with the Thar. However, if the roads near you are poor, like those in Mumbai or Pune, it’s better not to take the Thar with your family, as it might not be very comfortable and could affect your relations.

4x4 Usage

Both are highly capable, but their purposes are different. The Jimny is a lifeline, suited for snowy regions or muddy terrains, and can become an integral part of your life there. Due to its lighter weight, it can handle various conditions with ease.

The Thar, on the other hand, is a lifestyle SUV. It’s the kind of SUV you take off-roading with friends for fun, not out of necessity. While it can also handle snowy or muddy conditions and the Jimny can perform well on off-road courses, it's not the intended use.

In terms of hardware, the Thar comes with an electronically locking rear differential, brake-locking front differential, and an Intelli-Turn Assist feature. In fact, the base variant of the Thar already includes the brake-locking differential in the RWD variants. The Jimny comes with a brake-locking differential as standard.

Verdict

The Jimny is a better city car; it will never let you down on narrow roads, in bad weather, or on rough roads. Even if Thar owners show off their bigger vehicles, the Jimny can easily outpace them in snowy or muddy areas.

The Thar Roxx is a better all-rounder. Its larger size provides better space, which Mahindra has effectively utilized in the Roxx. All the seats are comfortable, it’s feature-packed, and the cabin feels premium. It competes not just with the Jimny but also with SUVs like the Creta, Seltos, Elevate, and Grand Vitara, and aims to be your only family SUV for weekend adventures. It's just that you will need to get accustomed to its ride comfort, or rather, discomfort.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Thar ROXX diesel