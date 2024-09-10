Modified On Sep 10, 2024 02:08 PM By Shreyash for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

The new-generation E-Class boasts a premium exterior design and features an EQS-inspired dashboard inside

The 6th-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class was unveiled globally in 2023 and has now been revealed in India ahead of its expected launch in October 2024. Deliveries for the 2024 E-Class are likely to begin around Diwali. The new E-Class sedan looks even more premium than its outgoing version and gets an updated interior with MBUX triple screen setup. Let’s have a look at 10 things that make the new-gen E-Class better than its predecessor.

Dimensions

Mercedes continues to offer the 2024 E-Class sedan in India in the long-wheelbase (LWB) version. Compared to its outgoing version, this new-gen E-Class is even longer. The dimensions have been detailed below:

Dimensions 2024 E-Class Old E-Class Difference Length 5092 mm 5075 mm + 17 mm Width 1860 mm 1860 mm No difference Height 1493 mm 1495 mm - 2mm Wheelbase 3094 mm 3079 mm + 15 mm

New Design Elements

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class now exudes a more premium feel compared to its predecessor. The front is highlighted by a new star-pattern Avantgarde grille, while on the side it gets restyled 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-type door handles. What else enhances its luxury appeal is its Maybach-style rear quarter glass panel.

New Headlights and Tail Lights

The new-generation sedan features a new all-LED headlight setup at the front, which looks sleeker than before. At the rear, the sedan gets a 3D star-pattern (resembles the Mercedes logo) tail light setup, connected by a sleek chrome strip.

New Colour Option: Nautic Blue

The new E-Class also introduces a new Nautic Blue exterior shade, while the other colour options — High Tech Silver, Graphite Grey, Obsidian Black, and Polar White — remain the same as before.

New MBUX Superscreen Setup

When you step inside the new-gen E-Class the first thing you will notice is its all-new dashboard with MBUX Superscreen setup, which includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment and a separate 12.3-inch entertainment screen for the co-driver.

Self Facing Camera

Mercedes now also offers a self-facing camera housed above the Superscreen dashboard aimed inwards and can be used to participate in video meetings through Zoom or Webex applications. It can also be used for cabin selfies. This camera cannot be used when the car is being driven for safety reasons.

Digital Vent Control

This new-generation sedan features a digital vent control system that allows you to adjust the airflow and direction of the AC vents directly from the infotainment screen. However, you can still adjust the vents manually if you prefer.

Luxurious Rear Seat Experience

The new E-Class now provides a more premium rear-seat experience for passengers. The rear seat base can be electrically adjusted by 40 mm for height, and the backrest can be reclined by 36 degrees. You also get a soft pillow for added comfort, while other features here include separate zones of climate control and electronically operated sun blinds.

Mild Hybrid Engine Options

The 2024 E-Class is now only available with 4 cylinder petrol and diesel engine options. The options include 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2-litre diesel engine, both of which come mated to a 48V mild hybrid system that gives a 27 PS boost for 30 seconds. Both of these engines come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission which drives the rear wheels of the sedan. Mercedes has dropped the 6 cylinder engine option with the 2024 E-Class sedan.

Also Check Out: Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs 2.25 Crore

Improved Ride Quality

Mercedes is offering the new-gen E-Class with a selective damping system that adjusts the damping effect on each wheel according to the road surface. In the case of smaller bumps, the ride comfort is enhanced by reducing the damping effect, while with larger bumps the full damping helps to ensure optimum stability and comfort.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is expected to be priced from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will renew its rivalry with the Audi A6 and the recently launched BMW 5 Series LWB.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Mercedes-Benz E-Class diesel