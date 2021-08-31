Cars You Should Watch Out For In September 2021

Modified On Aug 31, 2021 06:29 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai i20 N Line

The month of September will see a host of new cars being revealed, and even more being launched. It’s going to be an exciting period for car enthusiasts ahead, as carmakers get ready for the upcoming festive season. Here’s a list of cars we believe will either be unveiled or launched in September 2021:

Hyundai i20 N Line (Launch)

Expected Price: Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rivals: Volkswagen Polo GT

The i20 N Line, a new addition to the i20 lineup, will add a sporty dimension to the hatchback. It will receive sporty cosmetic upgrades, a new tuning for the engine, a heftier steering wheel and 30 percent stiffer damping over the regular i20.

The i20 N Line will only be available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine of the i20, meaning diesel buyers will not be able to get its cosmetic updates, the stiffer suspension or the heavier steering. The i20 N Line will be launched on September 2.

Kia Seltos X Line (Launch)

Expected Price: Rs 18 lakh to Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rivals: Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun

It has been two years since the Seltos first arrived in Indian showrooms, and to give it a bit of a makeover, Kia has revealed the new X Line variant. We first saw this in its prototype form at the 2020 Auto Expo, and to be honest, the actual production variant that was revealed recently is a bit of a letdown after that.

Nevertheless, it still features quite a few cosmetic updates that give it a distinctive look. We love the matte grey finish on the car. The X Line will slot in above the GT Line variants of the Seltos, becoming its new top variant. It will be available with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine, albeit only with automatic transmissions. The Seltos X Line is expected to launch on September 2.

2021 Ford EcoSport (Launch)

Expected Price: Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rivals: Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300

The 2021 EcoSport has been spied multiple times and its launch is expected soon. In terms of changes, we have spotted a revised front end that gave the test mulesa more aggressive look.

There is however a slight chance that Ford might also introduce a 6-speed manual transmission gearbox with the 1.5-litre diesel engine, which would improve its fuel efficiency. This transmission has already been paired with the 1.5-litre diesel engine overseas, and thus could be brought to India as well. Apart from this, Ford might add a few additional features to spruce up the package.

Maruti Celerio (Launch)

Expected Price: Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.50 lakh

Rivals: Maruti WagonR, Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Datsun GO

The Celerio is in the process of undergoing its first generational update, and the new gen-model is expected to hit showrooms sometime in the coming weeks. The hatchback is expected to borrow its powertrains from the WagonR, meaning it will for the first time be available with a 1.2-litre engine as well.

The biggest changes will be in the size of the Celerio. Test mules have suggested that the hatchback has grown in size. We also expect more premium features such as auto climate control and a reverse parking camera to make its way onto the hatchback.

Force Gurkha (Launch)

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rivals: Mahindra Thar

The Gurkha has been on the verge of getting into showrooms since the 2020 Auto Expo, but something or the other has always kept that from happening. Force has however stated that this time around, the Gurkha should definitely make its way into showrooms before the end of September.

The new-gen Gurkha will feature basic modern necessities like a touchscreen and power windows. Features such as LED headlamps with DRLs will also be a part of the mix. The Gurkha will continue to be a barebones type of offering that will hold more utility value rather than being billed as an everyday SUV. It will continue to be a targeted offering for those individuals that prefer driving off-road than on-road.

Volkswagen Taigun (Launch)

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh

Rivals: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq

The Taigun is going to be Volkswagen’s take on the compact SUV segment, and is expected to launch before the end of the month. While it shares its platform and powertrains with the Skoda Kushaq, the Taigun looks to offer a more premium experience, especially with features like a fully digital instrument cluster over the Skoda SUV.

Volkswagen is expected to price the Taigun at a slight premium over the Kushaq. The SUV will lead Volkswagen’s charge of revitalising itself in the Indian market.

Audi e-tron GT (Launch)

Expected Price: Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom)

Rivals: None

Audi recently launched the e-tron SUV in India and is ready to follow it up with the e-tron GT, a sporty four-door electric coupe that shares bits with the Porsche Taycan. The underpinnings of the upcoming e-tron GT are the same as the Taycan, although the design from the outside and the bits and pieces used inside the cabin are typically Audi.

In terms of real rivals, the Audi e-tron GT will have none. It will be a one-of-a-kind offering as there are no electric sedans in the premium category in India. It will be imported into the country as a CBU offering, and could be offered in two (Standard and RS) variants.

MG Astor (Reveal)

Rivals: Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun

While MG has already revealed what the front-end of the Astor will look like, it is yet to reveal the car in its entirety. The Astor will have the distinction of being the first car in India to be offered with onboard AI (Artificial Intelligence). It can look up facts for you on the internet, offer weather updates, perform certain tasks inside the car, or straight up have a conversation with you.

The Astor is essentially a facelift for the ZS EV, but it features an internal combustion engine. It will be a petrol-only offering. The SUV will also pack in features like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), ventilated front seats and wireless smartphone charging. It is expected to be priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Citroen subcompact SUV (Reveal)

Rivals: Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon

The upcoming small SUV from Citroen will be the latest in the overflowing sub-4 metre SUV segment. It will be a petrol-only offering, although Citroen should offer both manual and automatic transmissions. Citroen is expected to offer features like connected car tech, auto AC, reversing camera, traction and stability control, and rear AC vents on this upcoming SUV.

Its price is expected to start around the Rs 7 lakh mark, and go up to Rs 11 lakh ( ex-showroom).

Tata Punch (Interior Reveal)

Rivals: Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Ignis and Upcoming Hyundai Casper

Tata recently revealed the Punch, but it refrained from releasing the all around images of the small SUV. It could however choose to do so soon. The thing we are most interested in seeing is its interior. The Punch will come in as a kind of premium offering in the small car segment. Its interior will be crucial in developing that image.

It’s launch could follow soon after, and we expect it to be priced in the Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.50 lakh region (both ex-showroom).