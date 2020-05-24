Cars You Can Buy Online & Get Doorstep Delivery: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, MG Motor & Nissan

Published On May 24, 2020 11:59 AM By Dhruv.A

They offer end-to-end services which include online documentation, financing options and payments

Carmakers are embracing the new ‘normal’ of minimal human contact by facilitating contactless sales of new cars. Since the lockdown was imposed nearly two months ago, more than a dozen manufacturers have started this exercise. The entire process is completed online starting from the variant selection to booking and even the financing.

Once the formalities are complete, the buyer is given an option of either picking up the sanitised vehicle from a dealership or opt for doorstep delivery. Here’s what each of these manufacturers has in store for their buyers:

Maruti Suzuki

India’s largest carmaker has not only opened online retailing but some dealerships as well. It is offering online booking and customization services, sanitised test drive cars and doorstep deliveries.

Hyundai

The Korean carmaker was ahead of the curve as it had already run a pilot project in January 2020. Now, it has taken a full-fledged approach as it has tied up with more than 500 dealerships across the country. You can pick any vehicle from the portfolio and decide on the variant, colour, engine and transmission choice online. There are concierge services on the website to help you navigate through the process as well.

Mahindra

You can take your pick from the entire Mahindra passenger vehicle portfolio through online means. Online services complementing sales include exchange, finance, insurance and extended warranty. More details here.

Nissan/Datsun

Currently, Nissan only sells the Kicks, GT-R and Datsun models. It has now opened a virtual showroom which can be accessed through its official website. The bookings, documentation, financing options and payments can all be made digitally with the option of doorstep delivery is also on offer. The same facilities can be availed for Datsun cars like the redi-GO, GO and GO+.

Tata Motors

Tata’s online sales services are applicable across 750 dealerships. Once the online booking is made, a company executive takes charge of helping you through the complete purchase process. Yes, doorstep deliveries are available as well.

Honda

Honda has also kickstarted its full-fledged online sales platform which allows customers to book the car, pick the preferred variant and pay online. Here’s how you can choose the delivery mode of your car.

Ford

Unlike many here, Ford has started a telephone hotline that will put you in touch with an executive who will guide you through a new car purchase. Here are the features on offer.

Skoda

You can book the Rapid, Karoq or even the Skoda Superb facelift online. However, you will have to wait till the end of lockdown to receive delivery of your new car. Here’s why.

MG Motor

Last year’s whizz kid in the Indian car market, MG Motor has started a new app to facilitate online sales and services. Not only will you be able to book, finance and get doorstep delivery of your new car but you will also be able to track its progress along the way. This is how it operates.

Jeep Compass

Jeep has also come up with an online version of its showrooms but sells only the Compass through it. Just like all the above manufacturers, everything from booking, documentation and finance options are concluded online while leaving the mode of delivery to your choice. Here are the steps.

Audi

Audi has set up an intricate online platform that’s not only good for sales but offers AR services as well. Here’s what models are there on display and how it works.

BMW

The blue and white propeller has started selling both brand new and pre-owned cars through its official website. You are even given customisation options to personalise your new BMW according to your tastes. Yes, doorstep deliveries are available right now but the cars you can buy through this feature include only the X1 and the 3 Series.

Mercedes-Benz

Just like its German brethren, Mercedes Benz is also retailing pre-owned cars along with the new ones. Everything from finance, insurance and service plans are decided through the online channel. There’s a video consultation studio that allows customised and interactive demonstration of cars at Mercedes-Benz showrooms. Only the C-Class and GLC Coupe can be bought through this method.

Jaguar/ Land Rover

The Jaguar Land Rover group has also commenced online dealership operations which can be accessed through their official websites. Once all the formalities are completed digitally, buyers can opt for immediate or delayed delivery of their vehicle as well.

The entire automotive industry has slowly started springing back to life as many carmakers have opened some of their dealerships. Almost all the carmakers mentioned above have started operating their service centres as well. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.