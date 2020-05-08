Mahindra Launches Online Retail Sales Platform

Published On May 08, 2020 03:29 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

All Mahindra models can be purchased via this sales channel

Mahindra has tied up with 270+ dealerships and 900+ touchpoints across India.

Buyers can configure their preferred model based on variant, colour, fuel type, and transmission option.

They can also opt for exchange, finance, and insurance options along with extended warranty and roadside assistance.

KUV100NXT, Bolero, XUV500, and Scorpio can be booked for Rs 5,000.

Buyers can book the XUV300 for Rs 20,000 and the Alturas G4 for Rs 50,000.

Mahindra has launched its online retail sales platform ‘Own-Online’. It has partnered with 270+ dealerships and 900+ touchpoints across the country to offer this service.

Prospective buyers can buy all Mahindra SUVs including the XUV300 and XUV500 via this channel. They can also configure their preferred model based on the variant, transmission, fuel type, and colour. Mahindra is also offering cash discounts and other benefits on all its models. Buyers are also required to select their preferred dealership followed by exchange, finance, and insurance options.

Besides, Mahindra is also offering extended warranty (EW) and roadside assistance (RSA) packages to all buyers. They are also required to choose the accessory items (if any) for their model. The booking amount for the KUV100 NXT, Bolero, XUV500, and Scorpio is Rs 5,000, while that for the XUV300 and Alturas G4 is Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. Buyers can also get the vehicle delivered at their preferred location.

Commenting on the initiative, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “Today, we are delighted to launch ‘Own-Online’ platform, India’s most complete, end-to-end, online car ownership solution. With our pre- and post-purchase online solutions already in place, reimagining the car purchase experience was a logical next step for us. In recent times, online has been a preferred purchase channel across categories and going forward, the online purchase of vehicles is set to gain more traction. We are ready to lead this change in automotive retail by providing many industry-first experiences to our customers.”

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT