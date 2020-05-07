Maruti Introduces Hygiene Protocols For Test Drives, Online Sales And Service

Published On May 07, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny

The new protocols aim to ensure health and safety of customers and dealership staff at all times

Customers can book and buy Maruti cars online and have them delivered at home.

All test cars will be sanitised between each customer visit.

Maruti will ensure the health of dealership staff who will have to wear face masks at work.

Sanitisers at touchpoints and thermal scanning at dealerships part of new protocols.

The country’s largest automotive brand is gearing up to resume operations post lockdown. Maruti has announced a new standard operating procedure for all its showrooms across the country to ensure a safe and sanitised buying experience.

According to its new process, Maruti is implementing the following steps and guidelines:

Online bookings and customisation

Maruti has different web platforms for the Arena and NEXA chains. Both allow customers to book and or personalise their new Maruti car. Buyers can also submit digital documents to complete the vehicle purchase.

Sanitised test cars

Maruti dealerships will thoroughly clean all their test drive vehicles before each use, sterilising it to ensure customer safety. One person will be allowed to take the test drive with a customer relations manager sitting in the back seat.

Doorstep delivery

Maruti now offers doorstep delivery of vehicles. The delivery/drop-off staff will take safety precautions such as wearing masks and carrying sanitisers. Each car will be disinfected before delivery.

Protecting dealership employees

The health and safety of its frontline employees is being monitored on a daily basis by Maruti via a wellness app. This app works in conjunction with the government’s Aarogya Setu tracking app. Only those employees who have been in good health for at least 14 days straight are allowed to resume work at dealerships. In addition, all dealer staff have to wear face masks throughout the working hours. They will also get staggered breaks with easy access to sanitisers and will be subject to thermal scanning as well.

Hygienic dealership environment

Apart from staff with face masks and sanitisers at touchpoints, Maruti has also trained the dealership employees on maintaining a hygienic environment for customers.

Maruti states that all its 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities will adhere to the new safety and hygiene protocols. When the showrooms will be allowed to reopen depends on the government’s directives.

