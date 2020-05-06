Published On May 06, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny for Jeep Compass

Buy your new Jeep SUV from the comfort of your home and get it delivered to your doorstep

Jeep launches online booking platform during lockdown.

Interested buyers can sign up, finalise the variant and specification of the Compass, and pay the booking amount online.

Following the booking, a Jeep representative will help with the process of registration, documentation and finance.

Once the sale is confirmed, the vehicle will be sanitised before delivery.

Other Jeep models like Wrangler and Grand Cherokee cannot be booked via this platform.

As the lockdown continues, car brands are looking to update themselves to allow prospective customers to buy vehicles online without having to step out. The latest to join the trend is Jeep which has introduced an online booking portal, bookmyjeep, for the Compass SUV .

The Compass can be booked on Jeep’s e-booking platform in just five steps. Once on the e-booking platform, prospective buyers have to register their contact details such as name, email, phone number, city and state. After the number is verified by OTP, customers can choose the variant of the Compass they wish to buy. There is even a handy variant comparison list available to download on this page.

Once the variant is finalised, customers can choose a colour as well as engine and transmission option depending on the variant selected. The Compass is offered with a choice of two BS6 engines: 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel units. The petrol engine is available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Jeep offers the diesel engine with the option of a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic, both with 4x4 drivetrain. The diesel-manual is also available with a more affordable 2WD option. Buyers can contact Jeep experts to check for prices and offers before confirming their selection.

After confirming the colour and powertrain option, customers have to select the Jeep dealership of their choice. The final step involves paying the booking amount as stated on the order summary page. Once the booking is confirmed, the buyer will be contacted by a Jeep sales representative to complete registration, documentation, and financing. Following the sale, buyers can expect their new Jeep Compass to be sanitised and delivered to their doorstep.

Jeep offers three models in India: Compass, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. The latter two are brought to India via the CBU route and cannot be booked online. The Compass SUV, including the top-spec Trailhawk variant, is priced between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 27.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Read More on : Jeep Compass Automatic