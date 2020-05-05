Skoda India Introduces Online Retail Sales Platform

Published On May 05, 2020 01:51 PM By Rohit for Skoda Rapid 2021

It can be used to book a Skoda model while staying safe at home

Skoda first opened online bookings with the Octavia RS245.

Rapid petrol can be booked for Rs 25,000.

Both Karoq and facelifted Superb have a booking amount of Rs 50,000.

Skoda has partnered with 80 dealerships across India for this initiative.

All upcoming models to be launched once the lockdown is lifted.

Skoda India is the latest carmaker to launch its online retail sales platform. It introduced the online bookings process with the Octavia RS245 on March 1, 2020. Customers can also book the upcoming Karoq and the facelifted Superb via this channel. Skoda has tied up with 80 dealerships across India for this initiative.

Customers are required to choose their preferred model and click on the ‘Book Now’ option followed by registration. They must then select their preferred dealership, variant and colour of the model. Once that’s done, the platform will display all the details thereby confirming the booking. Customers are then required to make the payment.

The refundable booking amount for the Rapid 1.0-litre TSI (new turbocharged petrol engine) is Rs 25,000, while that for the facelifted Superb and Karoq is Rs 50,000. After the booking is confirmed, customers will receive an SMS and an email confirming the same. The dealership will contact customers to discuss finance options and the remaining sales and documentation process once the lockdown is lifted.