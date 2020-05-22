Nissan India Launches Online Showroom And Sales Platform

Published On May 22, 2020 04:59 PM By Rohit for Nissan Kicks

The virtual showroom enables customers to explore the new BS6 Kicks inside-out

All Nissan-Datsun models can be booked and purchased online.

Apart from the Nissan GT-R, the booking amount for all models is Rs 5,000.

Customers can also make their payments online via the new platform.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many carmakers to launch their online sales and service platforms during the lockdown. Taking it a step further, Nissan India has now introduced its virtual showroom for customers. They can use it to experience the recently launched Kicks BS6 from every angle and book it too. Nissan has also made its entire Datsun portfolio available for online bookings and purchase. Customers can also make online payments for Nissan and Datsun models.

Commenting on this initiative, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are strengthening our commitment in line with our customer-centric approach by bringing the showroom experience to customers’ location through a virtual showroom with a digitally enabled car purchase journey. It allows our customers to experience and own our products with complete confidence, convenience and zero physical contact.”

Customers can access the virtual showroom via Nissan’s website. They can then have a 360-degree view of both the car’s interior and exterior. The Nissan-Datsun duo is also accepting online bookings for their models. Prospective buyers need to choose the variant and colour of their preferred model and register online. While the Datsun GO , GO+ , and Kicks can be booked for a token amount of Rs 5,000, the booking amount for the Nissan GT-R stands at Rs 50,000. Once the registration is completed, customers need to select the nearest Nissan or Datsun dealership and fill in their address details. Nissan is also offering finance options on its website.

In other news, the Nissan Kicks e-Power that was recently launched in Thailand is unlikely to come to India, but Nissan could use its design cues to give the current Kicks a mid-life facelift in 2021. The carmaker is also preparing to enter the sub-4m SUV segment with its SUV codenamed the EM2 .

Read More on : Kicks on road price