MG Motor India Introduces Sales And Service App

Published On May 19, 2020 04:43 PM By Rohit

It can be used to track your new car from production to delivery and live-track the service process as well

It can be used to book a car, get service alerts, and check vehicle health.

Online service payments can also be made via the app.

Customers can use voice commands to control the app’s features.

MG Motor India has launched its ‘MY MG’ app for both new and existing customers. It can be used for a variety of purposes including booking a car online, obtaining service alerts, and checking vehicle health.

The app requires customers to sign up using their mobile number which is verified with an OTP. It then adds the vehicle details automatically based on this number without the VIN (vehicle identification number). The app can also be used to track the status of your new MG ZS EV right from production to its delivery.

Customers can get details of warranty and protection plans as well as a manual with the car’s features on this app. They can also use it to book a service appointment with pickup and drop facility, live-track the service process, get e-invoice of the service jobs, connect with an advisor, and make online payments.

The app will also help customers locate the nearest MG dealer, chat, call or email MG’s helpline number 24/7, and seek roadside assistance. Customers have the option of using voice command to control the app’s features. It also allows users to store their PAN and Aadhar cards, driving licence, and PUC in the document wallet provided.

Meanwhile, MG has been quite active in providing support to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Key contributions include the provision of 100 Hector SUVs and a one-off Hector ambulance for community service as well as collaboration to increase ventilator production. MG showcased two new SUVs, the Hector Plus and Gloster at Auto Expo 2020. While the Hector Plus is expected to be launched by August, MG will launch the Gloster around the festive period.