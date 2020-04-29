Mercedes-Benz India Launches Online Retail Sales Platform

Published On Apr 29, 2020 02:07 PM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

It was introduced in January 2020 for the sale of pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models

Mercedes-Benz has tied up with all its dealerships across India.

Only select models are available for purchase via this channel.

Finance and purchase options are also available along with insurance and service plans.

Customers can also opt for home delivery.

Deliveries to be undertaken as per government directives.

Mercedes-Benz India had launched its online retail sales platform for pre-owned cars in January 2020. Now, the carmaker has added new Mercedes-Benz models as well to the sales channel, like BMW . It has tied up with all its dealerships across India for this initiative.

The process begins with the selection of the preferred model and variant, followed by the registration. This platform, however, offers only select models such as the C-CLass and GLC Coupe for purchase. Customers can either opt for finance options or direct purchase and also choose the insurance and service plans.

The carmaker also plans to introduce a video consultation studio from May 4 to provide customised and interactive online demonstrations of the models. Customers can avail a personal video consultation of the model chosen at Mercedes-Benz India’s Center of Excellence or at a dealership of their choice. The carmaker will offer time slots to customers for such consultations.

Mercedes-Benz is also offering a concierge service that is operational from 10am to 12am. Besides, it is undertaking doorstep test drives and delivery to the customer’s preferred location while following all the government-mandated safety practices. Customers who wish to service their vehicles can opt for the pickup and drop service via this platform.

