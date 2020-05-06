Coronavirus Update: Ford India Launches Sales And Service Helpline Number For Customers

Modified On May 06, 2020 04:17 PM By Rohit

The Dial-A-Ford initiative will offer support to both new and existing customers

Customers can reach out on Ford’s helpline number 1800-419-3000.

They can book or test drive a new model and also opt for doorstep delivery.

All Ford dealerships to follow certain guidelines to ensure proper safety and hygiene.

Ford is also offering various benefits to customers during the lockdown period.

The Indian automobile industry witnessed nil car sales in April 2020 owing to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. This has resulted in many carmakers launching contactless sales and service initiatives. Now, Ford has launched its Dial-A-Ford initiative to cater to the needs of new and existing customers.

Customers can use this service to book or test drive a new model and also opt for a home delivery option. This also allows the existing customers to opt for the pickup and drop facility to get their car serviced. Customers can also make online payments via this service.

Apart from this, Ford has also issued guidelines to observe proper hygiene and sanitisation levels across all its dealerships. This includes checking the body temperature of all employees and customers with no-touch infrared thermometers, wearing face masks and gloves at all times, and re-organisation of the dealership layout to implement the social distancing norms.

Ford is offering a three-month extension in availing all service benefits, including free service, till June 30, 2020, without affecting the factory-warranty or extended warranty. It will also extend the vehicle warranties of customers that have expired or were set to expire between March 15 and May 30, 2020 for free until June 30. Customers who have booked a new model until April 30 will get complete price protection at the time of delivery, whenever applicable.