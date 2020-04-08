New Hyundai Creta, Verna Can Now Be Purchased Online & Delivered At Your Doorstep

Modified On Apr 08, 2020 05:42 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

All models in Hyundai’s portfolio are available under this alternative sales channel

It was run on a pilot basis in the Delhi/NCR Region in January.

Hyundai now offers this service on a pan-India level with a network of 500 dealerships.

It is an end-to-end buying process right from registering to making the online payment.

Customers have the option of choosing the delivery method of the car.

Hyundai has launched its new ‘Click to Buy’ online car retail platform in India. After conducting a pilot run with a few dealers of Delhi/NCR region in January 2020, it has now expanded the service across India by tying up with over 500 dealerships.

You can check the online car retail platform by clicking here . The process of using the website is pretty easy and simple. Firstly, you need to register on Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ website. Following this, you can choose the Hyundai model that you are interested in and configure it as per the required variant, transmission option, fuel type, and colour. All models including the recently launched second-gen Creta and Verna facelift are available for purchase on this platform.

Also Read: Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 9.31 Lakh

Hyundai is offering customers the option of choosing the delivery method of the car. They can either pick up the car from a selected dealership or the dealership will deliver the car at the customer’s preferred location. During the process, Hyundai also assigns a concierge service to help assist all your needs.

The second-gen Hyundai Creta was launched on March 16. Meanwhile, a 7-seater version of the SUV was spied recently and is expected to arrive on our shores in the second half of 2021.

Read More on : Creta diesel