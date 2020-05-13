Audi India Launches Online Sales, Services And AR Showroom Experience

Published On May 13, 2020 04:08 PM By Sonny

Now You can buy a new Audi or schedule a service for your car from home

Audi launches online bookings and sales platform during pandemic lockdown.

It also allows existing customers to book a service and schedule its pick-up and drop timing.

Audi’s Augmented Reality feature allows you to explore a digital version of current models in your current surroundings.

The German luxury carmaker has further digitised its brand interactions with the launch of online sales and after-sales services during the coronavirus lockdown. Audi has also employed the use of augmented reality for select models to experience and explore them within the customers’ personal environment at home.

Head of Audi India Balbir Singh Dhillon said, “While our belief in a digital future is already profound, the advent of Covid-19 has only made it stronger as to how we interact with our customers going forward.”

Prospective Audi buyers can get to know the current models on sale, configure it to their needs, explore the finance options and place the order from the comfort of home. Existing Audi owners can book their car for service from the brand’s website which includes scheduling pick-up and drop timings. The carmaker plans to add the option to get real-time service status updates too. Last year, the luxury carmaker introduced its connected car tech in India for various vehicle telematics as well.

Audi also allows customers to experience its current product range consisting of the A6, A8L and Q8 via Augmented Reality. Using a handheld device, scan the QR code available on the Audi website and you’ll be able to see a digital version of the Audi model inside your home, on your screen.

The other Audi models like the A4, A3, Q3 and Q5 should return to the Indian model lineup with necessary updates as the lockdown relaxes. Many facelifts and new models are also due to launch in India later this year.