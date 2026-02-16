Cars To Watch Out For In The Second Half Of February 2026

The first half of February 2026 set the tone with some big reveals and long-awaited debuts. But if you thought the excitement was over, you were wrong. The second half of the month promises an equally exciting lineup, ranging from mass-market electric SUVs to premium three-row flagships. The list includes cars from popular brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and even Tata.

Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the cars set to be launched in the coming weeks of February:

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Expected Price: Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Recently revealed, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line marks VW’s comeback to the premium three-row SUV segment in India, becoming the brand’s flagship SUV offering, positioned above the Tiguan R-Line. While the Tayron is essentially a longer, seven-seat version of the Tiguan, the Tayron R-Line comes with a tweaked design and a more modern cabin with some extra features, and a third row as well.

The interior offers a minimalist vibe with a large 15-inch touchscreen taking centre stage, paired with a fully digital driver’s display. Other top features include ventilated, heated, and massaging front seats, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a heads-up display, and an ADAS suite. The second row seats also get a sliding and reclining function, and there is an added third row for practicality.

The Tayron R-Line sports a trusted 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with AWD and a 7-speed DCT. It competes with the Skoda Kodiaq and the Toyota Fortuner. Check out the details of the SUV in this article.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV marks Toyota’s entry into India’s mass-market electric SUV segment. Based on the Maruti e Vitara, the Ebella gets its own identity with styling revisions, including redesigned bumpers, distinctive pixel-inspired LED lighting, and a smoother, more rounded exterior theme that gives it a cleaner look.

On the inside, it carries forward the premium layout seen in its sibling, featuring dual digital screens, ventilated seats, soft touch materials and a comprehensive safety package with essential features along with Level-2 ADAS.

The Ebella will be offered with two battery pack options, delivering a claimed driving range of up to 543 km. Toyota will also introduce a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which could significantly reduce the initial purchase price and make EV ownership more accessible. With all specifications and details already out, buyers can now closely evaluate what Toyota’s newest electric SUV brings to the table.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The biggest question is whether Toyota would launch the Ebella first or Maruti would launch the e Vitara. After making buyers wait for years now, the e Vitara is expected to be launched on our shores in February. This will be Maruti’s first EV on our shores, being an alternative to cars such as the Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Curvv EV in the same price category.

Much like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV, it comes equipped with a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, up to seven airbags and Level-2 ADAS. The powertrain setup is also identical, offering two battery pack options with a claimed driving range of 543 km.

In the Bharat NCAP, the e Vitara has impressed us with a perfect five-star rating. If you are more keen towards the e Vitara than the Ebella, then here’s a quick look at its details, including its delivery timeline and buying options.

Tata Punch EV Facelift

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Punch EV is set to receive its first facelift since launch, bringing a mix of cosmetic tweaks and feature upgrades to Tata’s entry-level electric SUV. The exterior gets a revised front fascia with a cleaner look, along with several updates such as a closed grille and revised split LED headlamp setup.

Inside, the updates are likely to be subtle but meaningful. The cabin could receive a refreshed upholstery theme and minor dashboard tweaks, while retaining features like the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, rotary gear selector, and a sunroof. Extended thigh support seats, similar to the ICE facelift, are also expected.

A big addition could be the introduction of an ADAS suite, making it one of the most tech-loaded options in its segment. Mechanically, we expect Tata to introduce a larger battery pack option, which will likely deliver a real-world range of around 400 km.

To know more about the Punch EV, head over to this story.

Nissan Gravite

Expected Price: From Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Nissan Gravite is Nissan’s new sub-4m MPV, based on the facelifted Renault Triber but featuring brand-specific styling tweaks. As per the teasers, we know that it gets a honeycomb grille, connected LED DRLs with chrome detailing, revised bumpers with C-shaped silver accents, and new dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the layout is expected to mirror the Triber, albeit with a different colour theme. Likely features include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, push-button start/stop, wireless charger and rear AC vents. Safety kit could include six airbags as standard, ESC and a rear parking camera.

It is expected to be powered by a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72 PS/96 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT. However, we hope Nissan offers it with the Magnite’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as well. Here’s when it will launch and other details of the Gravite.

If you want to check out the new car launches in the month of January, then head over to this story.