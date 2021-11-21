Car News That Mattered This Week: Skoda Slavia Revealed, 2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza Spied Undisguised, Mahindra XUV700 Diesel Delivery Details

Published On Nov 21, 2021 08:20 AM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

In the past week we finally got to see the Slavia sedan in the flesh, drive the new 2021 Celerio, and get some details on the new Brezza

The past seven days were all about some really exciting upcoming launches. The Slavia and global-spec facelifted T-Roc were revealed, the new Suzuki S-Cross and 2022 Vitara Brezza were spotted and some details regarding Kia’s three-row MPV were revealed. Read ahead to know the top headlines this week:

Skoda Slavia Revealed

Skoda has finally unveiled the Slavia sedan, its replacement for the Skoda Rapid. The more premium and larger Slavia will get a lot of premium features and two turbo-petrol engines. We also have all the details about its bookings, launch, price announcement, and deliveries.

Maruti Celerio Driven

We get behind the wheel of the new Maruti Celerio. Head here to know how it is better and should it be your next buy.

2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza Spied Undisguised

In a big development, the new Vitara Brezza has been spotted in the flesh. The new sub 4-metre SUV will be the first Maruti car to gain an electric sunroof and paddle shifters. Read here to know what changes can be seen onboard.

Mercedes AMG A-Class A 45 S Launched

The baap of all hot hatchbacks is here. Mercedes has launched the AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, the most powerful hot hatch in India. And that’s not idle praise; its 2-litre turbo-petrol engine is rated at a whopping 421PS!

Mahindra XUV700 Diesel Delivery Details

Mahindra is going to announce the specific delivery dates for the XUV700 diesel from November 25. The deliveries will commence by the end of November.

New Suzuki S-Cross Spotted In The Flesh

The all-new Suzuki S-Cross has been spotted overseas, completely undisguised. With a completely new styling, it now looks taller and more SUV-ish. The main question: will it head over to India? Read here to know all the details.

Kia Carens Unveil Date

Kia has revealed that it will unveil its upcoming three-row MPV on December 16. It is likely to be named ‘Carens’ and will rival the Mahindra Marazzo, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.

Skoda Kushaq Base Variant Gets Costlier

Skoda has hiked the prices of the base-spec Active variant of the Kushaq. Head here to know the new price list.

Other Launches And Discontinuations

The Tata Altroz gets a new mid-spec XE+ variant, replacing the XM variant.

BMW 2 Series is now available in a limited Black Shadow edition.

The Hyundai Alcazar loses its base-spec Prestige petrol 6-seater variants.

