Upcoming Kia KY (Carens) MPV To Be Globally Revealed On December 16

Modified On Nov 16, 2021 12:27 PM By Tarun

It will rival the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo in the Rs 12-18 lakh price range

The upcoming Kia MPV will go on sale early next year.

Likely to be called Kia Carens.

Should be offered in six and seven-seater configurations.

Will borrow features from the Seltos and Sonet.

Will likely be powered by the Seltos' engines.

Kia will globally reveal its three-row MPV, being called 'KY' for now, on December 16. It will go on sale in the country in early 2022 and be the carmaker's fourth offering in India, after the Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet. While Kia has not officially commented on what the upcoming MPV would be called, it will likely be named 'Carens', as per trademarks.

The three-row MPV has been spied testing in India many times. Going by the spy shots, its shape would be like that of a traditional MPV, but with styling elements similar to the Sonet and Seltos. It is likely to be offered in six and seven-seater configurations.

The Kia KY will be feature-packed, much like the Sonet, Seltos, and the Hyundai Creta and Alcazar. It should get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, sunroof, and up to six airbags, among others.

The MPV will likely get the Seltos' 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former comes with a 6-speed manual and CVT, while the latter with 6-speed manual and automatic options. There's a possibility that the MPV will also be provided with the Alcazar's 159PS/191Nm 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol.

The upcoming MPV will likely rival the Mahindra Marazzo and the Maruti Suzuki XL6 (and sit below the Toyota Innova Crysta). It could retail from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).