Nov 15, 2021 02:40 PM By Tarun for Maruti SX4 S Cross

One look at it, and you know the new-gen S-Cross' SUV-ness is much more pronounced than before

The new S-Cross will be globally revealed on November 25.

Looks more upright, larger, and sharper than the outgoing model.

The exterior appears to have been revamped.

Might get additional features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology.

Expected to continue with the 129PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and optional AWD.

The new-generation Suzuki S-Cross has been spotted undisguised ahead of its global reveal on November 25.

While the outgoing model looked more like a crossover, the new S-Cross is certainly more SUV in its design -- more upright and larger than the current-gen one. The front fascia now gets a two-striped chrome slat, tri-beam headlights, a skid plate, and a sharp-looking bumper.

There's all-around body cladding like the outgoing model. Head to the side, and you see its upward-sloping window line and a raked roofline. At the rear, you have wraparound tail lamps (connected by a chrome/black strip), an integrated roof spoiler, body cladding, and an upright boot.

Like the exterior, the new S-Cross will feature a redesigned cabin. Expect it to be packed with more features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, and a digital driver's display.

Overseas, the outgoing SUV features ADAS (with adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking), up to seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, tyre pressure monitoring, automatic LED projector headlamps, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new-gen S-Cross should retain the same.

Overseas, the SUV gets a 129PS 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system and an optional AWD. We expect the upcoming model to be powered by the same mill.

For context, the India-spec model gets a humble 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system and standard FWD (front-wheel drive).

Maruti might bring the new-gen S-Cross to India in the future, considering the current model almost pales in comparison to its tech-loaded rivals. If launched in the country, it will retail at a high premium (currently, the SUV sells from Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi). But for now, the existing model in India may get another facelift next year as the carmaker's ambitious goal of as many as eight launches for 2022.

