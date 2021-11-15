HomeNew CarsNewsAll-new Suzuki S-Cross Spotted, Will It Come To India?
All-new Suzuki S-Cross Spotted, Will It Come To India?

Modified On Nov 15, 2021 02:40 PM By Tarun for Maruti SX4 S Cross

One look at it, and you know the new-gen S-Cross' SUV-ness is much more pronounced than before 

Suzuki S-Cross

  • The new S-Cross will be globally revealed on November 25. 

  • Looks more upright, larger, and sharper than the outgoing model. 

  • The exterior appears to have been revamped. 

  • Might get additional features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology.

  • Expected to continue with the 129PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and optional AWD.

The new-generation Suzuki S-Cross has been spotted undisguised ahead of its global reveal on November 25.

Suzuki S-Cross

While the outgoing model looked more like a crossover, the new S-Cross is certainly more SUV in its design -- more upright and larger than the current-gen one. The front fascia now gets a two-striped chrome slat, tri-beam headlights, a skid plate, and a sharp-looking bumper. 

There's all-around body cladding like the outgoing model. Head to the side, and you see its upward-sloping window line and a raked roofline. At the rear, you have wraparound tail lamps (connected by a chrome/black strip), an integrated roof spoiler, body cladding, and an upright boot. 

Suzuki S-Cross

Like the exterior, the new S-Cross will feature a redesigned cabin. Expect it to be packed with more features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, and a digital driver's display. 

Overseas, the outgoing SUV features ADAS (with adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking), up to seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, tyre pressure monitoring, automatic LED projector headlamps, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new-gen S-Cross should retain the same.

Overseas, the SUV gets a 129PS 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system and an optional AWD. We expect the upcoming model to be powered by the same mill. 

For context, the India-spec model gets a humble 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system and standard FWD (front-wheel drive). 

Maruti might bring the new-gen S-Cross to India in the future, considering the current model almost pales in comparison to its tech-loaded rivals. If launched in the country, it will retail at a high premium (currently, the SUV sells from Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi). But for now, the existing model in India may get another facelift next year as the carmaker's ambitious goal of as many as eight launches for 2022. 

