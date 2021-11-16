New Tata Altroz XE+ Variant Launched With Audio System And More Features Over Base Variant

Published On Nov 16, 2021 06:00 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

Meanwhile, the mid-spec XM variant has been discontinued

The Altroz XE+ demands Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 less than the XM petrol and diesel, respectively.

The XE+ is costlier than the base-spec XE by Rs 50,000.

It features an audio system with bluetooth, remote lock/unlock, and a fast USB charger.

The Altroz is powered by 86PS 1.2-litre petrol, 90PS 1.5-litre diesel, and 110PS turbo-petrol engines.

Priced from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata has reshuffled the variant lineup of the Altroz. It is now available in a new second-to-base XE+ variant, which has replaced the XM variant positioned at the same place in Altroz’ lineup. The new variant is slightly cheaper than the XM variant and just misses out on a few features.

Variants XE XE+ (New) XM (Discontinued) XM+ Petrol Rs 5.85 lakh Rs 6.35 lakh Rs 6.50 lakh Rs 6.80 lakh Diesel Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 7.65 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh

As seen, the XE+ petrol demands Rs 15,000 less than the XM and similarly, the diesel demands Rs 10,000 less. In comparison, the XE+ variant is costlier than the base-spec XE variant by Rs 50,000.

The XE+ variant gets a 3.5-inch audio system with bluetooth, four speakers, keyless entry, fast USB charger, and follow me home headlamps. Safety features on this variant include the basic dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX seat mounts, and rear parking sensors. However, compared to the XM variant, it misses out on wheel caps, rear parcel shelf, and electrically adjustable mirrors.

The top-spec variants feature cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit sourced from Harman Kardon, ambient lighting, a rear parking camera, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The XE+ variant is available with two engines: 86PS 1.2-litre petrol and 90PS 1.5-litre diesel. The hatch is additionally offered with a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Sadly, all the powertrains get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard with no automatic option.

The Tata Altroz is priced from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Toyota Glanza , Hyundai i20 , Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Volkswagen Polo , and Honda Jazz .

Read More on : Tata Altroz on road price