Hyundai Alcazar Base-spec Prestige Trim No Longer Available As A 6-Seater Petrol Option

However, you can still opt for six seats with the Prestige diesel

Was available with 6-seater petrol-manual and automatic options.

You still get six seats but only with the diesel engine.

The Prestige 7-seater petrol and diesel variants continue.

The SUV is available in three trims: Prestige, Platinum, and Signature, each with an optional automatic.

Alcazar is powered by 159PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines.

The Hyundai Alcazar has been stripped off its base-spec Prestige’s 6-seater petrol variants. With this development, the trim’s petrol variant is now only available as a 7-seater. The three-row SUV is still priced from Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Take a look at the revised variant list below:

Variants 6-seater 7-seater Petrol Diesel Petrol Diesel Prestige - (Now Discontinued) Rs 16.68 lakh Rs 16.30 lakh Rs 16.53 lakh Prestige (O) - (Now Discontinued) - - Rs 18.01 lakh Platinum - - Rs 18.22 lakh Rs 18.45 lakh Platinum (O) Rs 19.56 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh - - Signature Rs 18.71 lakh Rs 18.94 lakh - - Signature (O) Rs 19.85 lakh Rs 20 lakh - -

The base-spec Prestige variant can still be had with six seats, but you'd be limited to the diesel engine. If you want the petrol variant, you have to go for a 7-seater or stretch your budget for the next trim, Platinum.

The Alcazar is available in six variants: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O). The optional variants (with the 'O') only get automatic gearboxes.

The Hyundai Alcazar is powered by two engines: 159PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel. Both get 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It also gets three drive modes (Eco, City, Sport) and as many traction modes (Snow, Sand, Mud).

The SUV features a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, an air purifier, wireless charging for first and second-row occupants, powered driver’s seat, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, and paddle shifters.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring, rear disc brakes, and electronic stability control.

The Hyundai Alcazar rivals the MG Hector Plus , Tata Safari , and the Mahindra XUV700 .. However, do note that it is slightly smaller than its rivals on paper.

