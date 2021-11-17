Hyundai Alcazar Base-spec Prestige Trim No Longer Available As A 6-Seater Petrol Option
However, you can still opt for six seats with the Prestige diesel
Was available with 6-seater petrol-manual and automatic options.
You still get six seats but only with the diesel engine.
The Prestige 7-seater petrol and diesel variants continue.
The SUV is available in three trims: Prestige, Platinum, and Signature, each with an optional automatic.
Alcazar is powered by 159PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines.
The Hyundai Alcazar has been stripped off its base-spec Prestige’s 6-seater petrol variants. With this development, the trim’s petrol variant is now only available as a 7-seater. The three-row SUV is still priced from Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Take a look at the revised variant list below:
|
Variants
|
6-seater
|
7-seater
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Prestige
|
- (Now Discontinued)
|
Rs 16.68 lakh
|
Rs 16.30 lakh
|
Rs 16.53 lakh
|
Prestige (O)
|
- (Now Discontinued)
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 18.01 lakh
|
Platinum
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 18.22 lakh
|
Rs 18.45 lakh
|
Platinum (O)
|
Rs 19.56 lakh
|
Rs 19.79 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Signature
|
Rs 18.71 lakh
|
Rs 18.94 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Signature (O)
|
Rs 19.85 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
-
|
-
The base-spec Prestige variant can still be had with six seats, but you'd be limited to the diesel engine. If you want the petrol variant, you have to go for a 7-seater or stretch your budget for the next trim, Platinum.
The Alcazar is available in six variants: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O). The optional variants (with the 'O') only get automatic gearboxes.
The Hyundai Alcazar is powered by two engines: 159PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel. Both get 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It also gets three drive modes (Eco, City, Sport) and as many traction modes (Snow, Sand, Mud).
The SUV features a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, an air purifier, wireless charging for first and second-row occupants, powered driver’s seat, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, and paddle shifters.
Safety is covered by up to six airbags, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring, rear disc brakes, and electronic stability control.
The Hyundai Alcazar rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Mahindra XUV700.. However, do note that it is slightly smaller than its rivals on paper.
