Skoda Slavia: Bookings, Test Drive, Launch, And Delivery Details

Published On Nov 18, 2021 06:06 PM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

The sedan’s engine specifications, features, and variants have been revealed

Bookings are underway for a token of Rs 11,000.

Display at showrooms will begin from January next year

Test drives to start from Feb-March 2022.

Prices will be out in March 2022, followed by the deliveries in April.

Powered by 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Features 8-inch digital driver’s display, 10-inch touchscreen setup, sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

Skoda has officially unveiled the Slavia in India, and the sedan will be replacing the long-in-the-tooth Rapid. Online and offline bookings are underway for a token of Rs 11,000. The compact sedan’s variants, engine specifications, and features have been confirmed, however, it will be launched only in March 2022.

Models will reach showrooms starting from January next year, followed by test drives in February-March, and finally, its deliveries from April.

Like the Kushaq, the Skoda Slavia will be sold in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

The base-spec Active will only get a manual transmission, whereas the other two trims will be offered with an optional automatic.

The Slavia is powered by a 115PS 1-litre and a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual as standard. The 1-litre and 1.5-litre engines can also be had with an optional 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic), respectively.

Features onboard the sedan include automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (standard), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, automatic AC, an 8-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front seats.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, a rear parking camera, hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring, and ISOFIX seat anchorages.

The Skoda Slavia will rival the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , and the Volkswagen Vento and the upcoming substitute for the Vento.