BMW’s New 220i Black Shadow Edition Is Offering Customisation And M Performance Parts At A Very Reasonable Price

Published On Nov 16, 2021 04:58 PM By Dhruv for BMW 2 Series

The 2 Series from BMW is a front-wheel-drive sedan from the German carmaker that goes up against the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

The Black Shadow edition is limited to 24 units and is only available with the petrol engine.

Paint options are limited to Alpine White and Black Sapphire.

Shadow Edition adds a mesh grille, Y-shaped matt black alloy wheels, black ORVMs and a spoiler.

There are no changes to the interior.

BMW has launched the 220i Black Shadow edition, a limited edition variant, and it is priced at Rs 43.50 lakh. It is limited to 24 units and can be bought using BMW Online. The add-ons in this special edition BMW are part of the Individual high-gloss shadow line package and are worth Rs 3.25 lakh. However, for these 24 units, BMW is offering these add-ons at a premium of just Rs 1.6 lakh. The price will go back to the usual once the 24 limited edition units are sold out.

The BMW 220i M Sport Black Shadow is available in two exterior colours: Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). The front grille is now a black mesh, the ORVMs are done up in black, and the tail pipes are finished in black chrome. BMW has also added M Performance parts like the 18-inch Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels finished in matt black and a rear spoiler. The hubcaps of the wheels feature the BMW logo and they are arranged in a floating configuration, meaning they stay upright all the time.

BMW is offering the Black Shadow edition only with the petrol engine of 2 Series, so you get a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine belting out 190PS and 280Nm. It drives the front wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. It also continues to get the goodies from the regular M Sport package which include a dual zone climate control with air purification technology, sports seats with electric memory function, a panoramic glass roof, six shades of ambient lighting and a 40:20:40 split rear seat.

The instrument cluster is a 10.25-inch fully digital display, and so is the infotainment touchscreen. They can be controlled using the BMW Virtual Assistant, or using Gesture Control. There is a reversing assistant that helps you get out of tight spots and you also get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. For safety, you get six airbags, ABS, stability control, traction control and ISOFIX mounting points for child seats.

BMW’s 2 Series is the entry-level sedan for the German carmaker in India and it goes up against the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine.

