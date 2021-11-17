HomeNew CarsNewsSkoda Kushaq Base-spec Active Now Dearer By Rs 30,000
Skoda Kushaq Base-spec Active Now Dearer By Rs 30,000

Published On Nov 17, 2021 08:24 AM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

The compact SUV is available in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style

  • The SUV now starts from Rs 10.79 lakh.

  • Prices of other variants remain unchanged. 

  • The Kushaq gets 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. 

  • The Active variant gets the 1-litre engine with a 6-speed manual. 

The Skoda Kushaq's base-spec Active variant has gotten costlier by Rs 30,000, and with this, the compact SUV is now priced from Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Variants

1-litre TSI

1.5-litre TSI

Active MT

Rs 10.79 lakh (+Rs 30,000)

-

Ambition MT

Rs 12.80 lakh 

-

Style MT 

Rs 14.60 lakh

Rs 16.20 lakh 

Ambition AT

Rs 14.20 lakh

-

Style AT 

Rs 15.80 lakh 

Rs 17.60 lakh 

Style AT (6 Airbags)

Rs 16.20 lakh

Rs 18 lakh

The base variant features 16-inch steel wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, manual air-conditioning with rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Taking care of passenger safety are dual front airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock, anti-slip regulation, roll-over control, and rear parking sensors. 

The Kushaq Active gets a 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual. The mid-spec and top-spec variants can opt for a 6-speed automatic with this engine. The SUV is also offered with a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic). 

The Skoda Kushaq rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-CrossHyundai CretaKia SeltosMG AstorRenault DusterNissan Kicks, and the Volkswagen Taigun

