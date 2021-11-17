Skoda Kushaq Base-spec Active Now Dearer By Rs 30,000

Published On Nov 17, 2021 08:24 AM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

The compact SUV is available in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style

The SUV now starts from Rs 10.79 lakh.

Prices of other variants remain unchanged.

The Kushaq gets 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

The Active variant gets the 1-litre engine with a 6-speed manual.

The Skoda Kushaq's base-spec Active variant has gotten costlier by Rs 30,000, and with this, the compact SUV is now priced from Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Variants 1-litre TSI 1.5-litre TSI Active MT Rs 10.79 lakh (+Rs 30,000) - Ambition MT Rs 12.80 lakh - Style MT Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Ambition AT Rs 14.20 lakh - Style AT Rs 15.80 lakh Rs 17.60 lakh Style AT (6 Airbags) Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 18 lakh

The base variant features 16-inch steel wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, manual air-conditioning with rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Taking care of passenger safety are dual front airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock, anti-slip regulation, roll-over control, and rear parking sensors.

The Kushaq Active gets a 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual. The mid-spec and top-spec variants can opt for a 6-speed automatic with this engine. The SUV is also offered with a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic).

The Skoda Kushaq rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , MG Astor , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , and the Volkswagen Taigun .

