Skoda Kushaq Base-spec Active Now Dearer By Rs 30,000
The compact SUV is available in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style
The SUV now starts from Rs 10.79 lakh.
Prices of other variants remain unchanged.
The Kushaq gets 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.
The Active variant gets the 1-litre engine with a 6-speed manual.
The Skoda Kushaq's base-spec Active variant has gotten costlier by Rs 30,000, and with this, the compact SUV is now priced from Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
|
Variants
|
1-litre TSI
|
1.5-litre TSI
|
Active MT
|
Rs 10.79 lakh (+Rs 30,000)
-
-
|
Ambition MT
|
Rs 12.80 lakh
-
-
|
Style MT
|
Rs 14.60 lakh
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Ambition AT
|
Rs 14.20 lakh
-
-
|
Style AT
|
Rs 15.80 lakh
|
Rs 17.60 lakh
|
Style AT (6 Airbags)
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Rs 18 lakh
The base variant features 16-inch steel wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, manual air-conditioning with rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Taking care of passenger safety are dual front airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock, anti-slip regulation, roll-over control, and rear parking sensors.
The Kushaq Active gets a 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual. The mid-spec and top-spec variants can opt for a 6-speed automatic with this engine. The SUV is also offered with a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic).
The Skoda Kushaq rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the Volkswagen Taigun.
