2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza Uncamouflaged Spy Shots Reveal It Gets A Sunroof

Published On Nov 20, 2021 11:37 AM for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The new Brezza will get several features that aren’t on any current Maruti car

Will get a completely revamped exterior, but will maintain its boxy silhouette.

The cabin will feature a new steering wheel, a new instrument cluster and a larger free-standing touchscreen system.

Two big upgrades will include the addition of an electric sunroof and paddle shifters.

Likely be based on the new HEARTECT platform, which could make it even safer.

Likely to continue with its existing 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, additionally with an optional CNG.

The new Maruti Vitara Brezza has been spotted and that too without any camouflage. The new spy shots show some changes that it will get inside and out. The 2022 Brezza is a part of Maruti’s upcoming eight new launches for the next year.

Going by the spy shots, the new Brezza will get a revamped styling, despite maintaining its traditional boxy stance. The front profile gets a new chrome grille with blacked-out elements, a redesigned bumper, a silver skid plate, and tweaked headlights. Even the shape of the bonnet seems slightly different from the outgoing one.

While we can’t see the side profile here properly, it looks like the 2022 Brezza will also get new alloys. The rear profile is also fresh, with a redesigned bumper, sharper and horizontally placed tail lamps flanking the ‘Brezza’ inscription, a reshaped boot lid, and a slightly lower number plate housing.

The cabin of the new Vitara Brezza will also receive a makeover. The spy shots show that it will get a bigger free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a new steering wheel (similar to the Swift), a new driver display setup with a larger MID, and cruise control. Two big additions which are a first for Maruti include an electric sunroof and paddle shifters.

Other feature additions onboard the 2022 Vitara Brezza could also include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, and multiple airbags. Its current features list of automatic headlights, LED fog lamps, hill-hold control, and rain-sensing auto wipers will likely be retained.

Another big difference in terms of safety could be a new platform. The HEARTECT platform could underpin the new Brezza, which is further expected to increase its safety rating from four stars to five.

We expect no mechanical changes, save for the addition of an optional factory-fitted CNG kit. The new Brezza should continue with its existing 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The powertrain comes mated to both a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic, though there are chances the age-old 4-speed AT will be axed to make way for an all-new unit.

The new Brezza will demand a premium over its current price range of Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With all these upgrades, Maruti’s subcompact SUV will surely be a fiercer rival to the Toyota Urban Cruiser , Mahindra XUV300 , Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , Ford EcoSport , Renault Kiger , Nissan Magnite , and Kia Sonet .

