Modified On Nov 15, 2021 09:34 AM By Tarun

Deliveries of the diesel variants will commence from the last week of November

Deliveries of the petrol variants have already commenced.

XUV700 diesel buyers will get their specific delivery dates from November 25, in a similar way to the petrol variants.

Powered by 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines.

You can opt for AWD (all-wheel-drive) with the top-spec AX7 Diesel-AT.

Available in five and seven-seater options.

The XUV700 recently received a 5-star safety rating.

Buyers who haven’t received the delivery dates of their Mahindra XUV700 have some good news. The specific delivery dates of the diesel variants will be announced from November 25, while the deliveries are slated to commence from the last week of November.

Deliveries of the petrol variants have already commenced across the country. Mahindra has already received over 65,000 bookings for the SUV. Prices of the SUV have already been hiked twice and the third one is expected in early 2022.

The XUV700 is available in two trims: MX and AX trims, the latter being more powerful and premium. The SUV is offered as five- and seven-seaters; the extra two seats demand Rs 60,000 more. It recently received a 5-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash tests, making it one of the safest mass-market cars in India.

Mahindra offers the XUV700 with two engines: 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel. Transmission options for both the engines include 6-speed manual and automatic. The top-spec AX7 diesel-automatic variant is offered with an optional AWD (all-wheel-drive).

The XUV700 is offered with LED headlamps, two 10.25-inch screens (for the touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster), connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety features include a 360-degree camera, up to seven airbags, blind-view monitoring, electronic stability programme, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The ADAS packs adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist.

The XUV700 retails from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , MG Hector, Tata Safari , and Tata Harrier.

