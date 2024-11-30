Car News That Mattered This Week (November 25-29): New Car Launches, Crash Test Results, And Other Updates

The main highlight of the previous week was the launch of two new Mahindra EVs, along with the confirmed debut date of the upcoming Kia SUV

The past week has been exciting for the Indian car market. While the launch of two new Mahindra EVs was the main focus, we also saw updates on crash test results of a Hyundai SUV, and booking details for upcoming models. Additionally, a couple of premium carmakers launched their updated models. Without further ado, here's a recap of the car news that made headlines last week.

Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6e Full Launch And Delivery Timeline Revealed

Mahindra unveiled the XEV 9e and BE 6e, along with their starting price. The carmaker also shared details on the dealer showcase and the expected delivery timeline of both models. The two EVs are also the first models to be developed under Mahindra’s new EV-specific sub-brands – XEV and BE – respectively.

Hyundai Tucson Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Out

India's very own crash test assessment program, Bharat NCAP, recently tested the Hyundai Tucson. The mid-size SUV, which became the first Korean model to be evaluated by BNCAP, has passed the assessments with an impressive result.

Unofficial Bookings For Skoda Kylaq Underway

If you are eyeing Skoda's sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq, here's some news. While official bookings of the recently revealed SUV open on December 2, some dealerships across the nation are already accepting orders. Priced from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom), the Kylaq comes with a single engine option and several premium features.

Kia Syros Debut Date Confirmed

After releasing its first teaser in early November, Kia is set to unveil its upcoming SUV, the Syros, on December 19, with its launch expected soon after. It will reportedly be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs, and could come with the same engines as the Sonet. Some Kia dealerships across India are also taking bookings for the Syros.

New-gen Honda Amazed Fully Spied

Ahead of its December 4 launch, the upcoming Honda Amaze has been spied in its entirety without any camouflage. The spy shots reveal its exterior, which borrows styling elements from its larger siblings, the Elevate and City. Additionally, the next-gen Amaze's unofficial bookings have also begun at some Honda dealerships.

Facelifted Audi Q7 Launched

Audi launched the facelifted Q7 in India at Rs 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Changes in the 2024 Q7 include a refreshed grille with chrome inserts, while the interior features a similar dashboard layout to the pre-facelift model. It also retains the 3-litre V6 petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

BMW Launched The Updated M2

BMW launched the 2024 M2 in India at a price tag of Rs 1.03 crore (ex-showroom). While the exterior and interior changes are minimum, it has gotten a significant improvement under its hood. That said, it does come at a fat premium over the outgoing model.

