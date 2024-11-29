All
Kia Syros Debut Date Out, Launch Expected Soon

Modified On Nov 29, 2024 11:14 AM By Rohit for Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is set to be showcased on December 19, and is reported to slot between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs in Kia’s Indian lineup

Kia Syros debut on December 19

It was in early November that Kia started teasing its new and upcoming SUV for the first time. The new model, called the Kia Syros, has now been confirmed to debut on December 19 in India. It’s reported to slot between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs in Kia’s Indian lineup. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Kia SUV:

Kia Syros Design

Kia Syros

Given the previously released teasers, we have already seen its vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights and the long LED DRLs, big window panels, and a kink in the window beltline towards the C-pillar. You can also notice that it has flared wheel arches, a strong shoulder line, and flush-fitting door handles. Other key exterior details include elongated roof rails, L-shaped tail lights, and an upright tailgate.

Kia Syros Cabin And Features

While Kia hasn’t teased or revealed the cabin of the Syros yet, it is expected to have similarities with that of the Sonet and Seltos. The Syros could get a dual-tone interior theme, while some spy shots available online show the provision of a 2-spoke steering wheel.

Kia Sonet's 10.25-inch touchscreen

Its equipment set is likely to feature a dual-display setup similar to that on the Sonet and Seltos, auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit is expected to comprise six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a reversing camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Kia Syros Powertrain

Although yet to be officially confirmed, we are expecting the Syros to get the same engine options as the Sonet, technical specifications of which are as follows:

Specifications

1.2-litre N/A Petrol

1-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

83 PS

120 PS

116 PS

Torque

115 Nm

172 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT^

6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT*, 6-speed AT

*iMT- intelligent manual transmission (clutchless manual)

^DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Kia Syros Expected Price And Rivals

Kia Syros rear

We expect the Kia Syros to have a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct competitors in our market.

