2024 BMW M2 Launched At Rs 1.03 Crore In India

The 2024 M2 gets subtle design enhancements in the exterior and interior, and the same powertrain but with more performance

The MY24 M2 comes with a price increment of Rs 5 lakh in comparison to the outgoing model.

The exterior design is the same save for new alloy wheels, black quad tailpipes and black M2 badges with silver surrounds.

The interior is also the same except for a new steering wheel design.

It continues to feature a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, but the operating system has now been updated.

The safety suite comprises six airbags (as standard), cornering brake control (CBC), and a rearview camera.

Produces 27 PS and up to 50 Nm more with the same 3-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine.

The updated BMW M2 has been introduced in India and it now costs Rs 1.03 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India), a premium of Rs 5 lakh over the outgoing model. While it gets very few design differences inside and out, it has continued with the same engine as that of the outgoing model, although with improved outputs.

What’s New?

The updated BMW M2 comes with the same 3-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine that now produces more power and torque. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 3-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine Power 487 PS Torque 550 Nm (MT) / 600 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT, 8-speed AT

Notably, the power has been bumped by 27 PS and the torque output of the automatic variants only has increased by 50 Nm.

The exterior design is the same but the M2 now has black ‘M2’ badges at the front and rear with silver surrounds, black quad exhaust pipes and new silver alloy wheels. The LED headlights, tail lights, and rear diffuser are the same.

Inside, it has a new 3-spoke flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel. BMW is also providing an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel as an optional accessory. The black-themed cabin, sport seats and dashboard layout are identical to the previous model.

Apart from the changes mentioned above, BMW has not made any other tweaks to the M2’s design inside and out.

Features And Safety

The 2024 BMW M2 continues with a 14.9-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and connected car tech. What is different is that the 2024 M2 gets an updated operating system (OS). It also has a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a heads-up display, cruise control and heated seats.

Its safety net comprises six airbags (as standard) and driver-assist systems including reversing assist, attentiveness assist, and parking assist. Other safety features include multiple airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), cornering brake control (CBC), and a rearview camera.

Rivals

The BMW M2 doesn’t have any direct rivals in India.

