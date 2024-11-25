Skoda Kylaq Offline Bookings Now Open But Only At Some Dealerships

The Kylaq is Skoda’s first attempt at the sub-4m SUV segment, and it will serve as the entry-level offering in Skoda India’s portfolio

Skoda to slot the Kylaq below the Kushaq in its Indian SUV lineup.

To be offered in four broad trims: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige.

Design highlights include all-LED lighting and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Gets a black and grey cabin theme and a semi-leatherette upholstery.

Equipment comprises a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger and 6 airbags.

To be powered by a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine; gets 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT options.

Prices start from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The Skoda Kylaq is set to be the latest entrant in the crowded sub-4m SUV space in India. While it has already made its global debut and the carmaker even revealed its starting price, its official bookings are set to open on December 2. If you can’t hold on for that long, we have now got confirmation that some Skoda dealers are accepting bookings for the SUV. Here’s a quick overview of the Skoda Kylaq:

Design Details Rounded Up

At a first glance, chances are you would mistake the Kylaq for the Kushaq, given how similar both the Skoda SUVs look. Exterior highlights of Skoda’s sub-4m SUV include split-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and a butterfly-shaped grille. It also comes with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and wraparound LED tail lights connected by a black strip sporting the ‘Skoda’ moniker.

Cabin and Feature Highlights

The Kylaq has a black and grey cabin theme, a 2-spoke steering wheel and semi-leatherette seat upholstery. Its equipment set comprises a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a wireless phone charger, and an 8-inch digital driver’s display. Skoda has also provided it with a single-pane sunroof and 6-way powered front seats with ventilation.

Its safety kit includes six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a reversing camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

To Get A Single Petrol Engine Only

Skoda has equipped it with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm) found in the Kushaq and Slavia. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

How Much Does It Cost?

The Skoda Kylaq is priced from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India), while its full price list is expected to be out soon. The SUV is a rival to the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Renault Kiger.

