Audi Q7 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 88.66 Lakh

The 2024 Audi Q7 is being locally assembled at Audi’s plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra

Changes include a fresh grille with vertical chrome inserts and new 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets the same dashboard layout as the outgoing model, featuring dual digital displays.

Feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, 4-zone AC and ADAS.

The Q7 is powered by a 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine (345 PS/500 Nm).

Power is transferred to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Almost 2 weeks after opening its order books, the Audi Q7 facelift has been launched on our shores at Rs 88.66 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The updated Q7 SUV features subtle exterior and interior updates while retaining the same 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine. The Q7 will be sold in India as a CKD (completely knocked down) unit and is being locally assembled at Audi's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) plant in Maharashtra. It is offered in two broad variants, the prices of which are as follows:

Variant Price Premium Plus Rs 88.66 lakh Technology Rs 97.81 lakh

Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Let’s now take a closer look at the changes made to the Q7.

Design: Mild Updates

With the design updates being quite subtle, the updated Audi Q7 might seem largely unchanged. The fascia, however, looks new thanks to the updated grille with vertical chrome embellishments. It also gets revised HD Matrix LED headlights, new LED DRLs with digital signatures, and a restyled bumper with fresh air intakes.

In profile, the overall silhouette of the SUV is still the same, while it sits on newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels. The tail lights get revised LED internal lighting elements. The updated India-spec Q7 will be offered in five exterior colour options: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, and Glacier White.

Also Read: 2024 Honda Amaze Spied Fully Undisguised Ahead Of Its December 2 Launch

Cabin & Features

From the inside, the 2024 Q7 looks very similar to its pre-facelifted version. It comes with an all-black interior theme and includes black leatherette seat upholstery. Audi will offer the 2024 Q7 in two interior colour options: Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige.

The Q7 facelift gets the same tri-screen setup, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and another display below the infotainment for the climate control panel. Features like a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, 4-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera with park assist have been carried over from the previous model.

To Use The Same 3-litre V6 Turbo-petrol Engine

Audi has retained the same 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine offered with the prefacelifted version of the Q7 SUV. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine Power 345 PS Torque 500 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drive Type AWD (All-wheel-drive)

Rivals

The 2024 Audi Q7 takes on the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Q7 Automatic