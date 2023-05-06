Modified On May 06, 2023 11:23 AM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

Apart from a couple of price reveals, the past week also witnessed price hikes of some cars, and also an exclusive spy shot of an upcoming model

The first week of May has been plenty busy, with the complete price lists of the MG Comet EV and Toyota Innova Crysta and fresh info on upcoming SUVs. There was a lot more that happened this week, so here's a brief rundown of all the major automotive highlights:

MG Comet EV Full Price Reveal

MG has announced the prices of all three variants of the Comet EV, and it is now the most affordable electric offering in India. With the final price launch, the carmaker has also confirmed the delivery timeline for its two-door ultra compact EV.

Toyota Innova Crysta Price Range Revealed

Toyota has revealed the prices of the Innova Crysta’s top-end variants, with which we now know the full range of the MPV. Available in a total of three variants, the higher-specced variants of the 2023 Innova Crysta nearly match the prices of entry level hybrid variants of Innova Hycross.

Updated Citroen C3 Turbo Variants Launched

Citroen has launched the BS6 phase 2 compliant turbo variants of the C3 with a new set of features. However, Citroen has still not introduced the option of automatic transmission.

Honda’s Upcoming SUV Gets A Name

Honda has confirmed that its upcoming compact SUV for India will be known as “Elevate”. It will be the carmaker’s first all-new model for India in the past six years. Some Honda dealerships are now accepting offline bookings for the SUV too.

Renault Kiger Variant Update

Renault has slashed the prices of the Kiger’s second top variant, which has also received one major feature update. However this price cut is only applicable to one transmission option of the subcompact SUV.

Tata And Toyota Have Raised The Prices

Select Tata and Toyota cars have received a price hike in the first week of May. The price hike includes three Toyota models, meanwhile Tata has given an upward price revision to five of its popular models.

Safety Update For Some Cars

Hyundai has standardised the 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminder for all passengers across the range. Meanwhile, Maruti Baleno has also received 3-point seatbelt for the rear center passenger for the first time in its segment.

New Details On Altroz CNG

Ahead of the launch, we have got our hands on variant-wise features and specifications of the Tata Altroz CNG. Thanks to the twin-cylinder technology, the premium hatchback offers a good amount of boot space, compared to its CNG rivals in the same segment.

Hyundai Exter Spied Undisguised

Hyundai’s new upcoming micro SUV, namely Exter, has been spied without camouflage in South Korea. In the spy image, we can see similar design details as shown in Hyundai's teaser sketch.

BMW X1 Gets A New Variant

BMW has added more personality to the X1’s petrol powertrain option by introducing its new 18i M Sport trim, which was earlier limited to its diesel powertrain only. Like other M Sport models, the X1’s sportier petrol trim also gets M-specific add ons such as sportier bumper design and M logo on the sides.

