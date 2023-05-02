Published On May 02, 2023 02:29 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Crysta

It is priced very close to the Hycross’s entry-level hybrid variant

Innova Crysta VX and ZX variant prices revealed; MPV ranges from Rs 19.13 lakh to Rs 25.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MPV is available in four variants - G, GX, VX, and ZX.

Features an 8-inch touchscreen unit, powered driver’s seat, front and rear parking sensors, and up to seven airbags.

Gets a 150PS 2.4-litre diesel engine with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

The prices for the top-end Toyota Innova Crysta variants - VX and ZX - are finally out. The older generation of the MPV, with a mildly updated front fascia, can be had in four variants - G, GX, VX, and ZX. Here’s the entire price list:

Variant Prices G 7-seater Rs 19.13 lakh G 8-seater Rs 19.18 lakh GX 7- and 8-seater Rs 19.99 lakh VX 7-seater (NEW) Rs 23.79 lakh VX 8-seater (NEW) Rs 23.84 lakh ZX 7-seater (NEW) Rs 25.43 lakh

The VX variant is costlier than the GX variant by Rs 3.79 lakh. The ZX variant commands close to Rs 1.5 lakh over the VX variant. The Crysta now ranges from Rs 19.13 lakh to Rs 25.43 lakh (ex-showroom), which is close to the price when it was discontinued in 2022. The VX variant of the Crysta undercuts the same of the Innova Hycross hybrid by around a lakh. However, the Crysta ZX variant is costlier than the Hycross VX Hybrid by around Rs 60,000.

The Toyota Innova Crysta features automatic AC, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, leatherette seats, one-touch tumble second-row seats, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety is covered by up to seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control, and hill start assist.

Powering the MPV is the same 150PS/343Nm 2.4-litre diesel engine, updated to the latest emission compliances, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. While the Hycross only comes with an automatic transmission, the older Innova does not get this comfort.

The diesel-powered Innova Crysta acts as an alternative to the Innova Hycross, which is a completely new product from scratch. The latter gets a 2-litre petrol engine, which can be opted with hybridization, only to return a claimed fuel economy of up to 21.1kmpl. It’s a more premium and modern offering than the Crysta, with the added safety of radar-based ADAS. The Hycross is priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

