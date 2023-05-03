English | हिंदी

This Is What You Will Get With Each Variant Of The Tata Altroz CNG

Published On May 03, 2023 01:48 PM By Ansh for Tata Altroz

Thanks to its new dual-tank layout, the CNG hatchback offers a boot space of 210 litres

Tata Altroz CNG

Tata unveiled the Altroz CNG at the Auto Expo 2023 and has recently opened its order books. The CNG version will be offered in six variants: XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S), and till we wait for the carmaker to announce its prices, we can check out the features offered on each variant, but before that, let’s first check out the specifications.

Specifications

Engine

1.2-litre petrol engine

Power

73.5PS

Torque

103Nm

Transmission

5-speed manual

Boot Space

210-litres

The CNG hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual only. This unit, in CNG mode, churns out 73.5PS and 103Nm.

The biggest achievement here is the boot space. Most, if not all, CNG vehicles in the market offer close to nothing in terms of boot capacity with the tank taking up the usual space. But with its twin-cylinder tech, Tata has managed to give the Altroz CNG a boot space of 210-litre, which is a lot more than what its rivals offer.

Tata Altroz CNG Twin Cylinder Tech
Tata Altroz CNG Boot Space

Now let’s see what each variant is offering, starting with the base-spec XE:

XE Variant

Tata Altroz CNG Digital Instrument Cluster

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Halogen Headlamps

  • 14-inch steel wheels

  • Fabric seats

  • Centre locking

  • Front power windows

  • Manual AC

  • 4-inch driver’s display

  • Dual-front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Corner stability control

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ISOFIX anchors

The base-spec XE variant of the CNG hatchback offers halogen headlamps, steel wheels and fabric upholstery. While it misses out on conveniences like an infotainment system and automatic climate control, it gets safety features like driver and passenger airbags, corner stability control and ISOFIX anchors.

XM+ Variant

Tata Altroz CNG Instrument Cluster

These are the features XM+ gets over the XE variant.

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Keyless entry

  • All power windows

  • Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

  • Front USB charging

  • 7-inch infotainment system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speakers

  • Steering mounted controls

With the XM+ variant, customers get a lot of Altroz essentials such as bigger wheels, a 7-inch infotainment system, keyless entry and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. These feature additions make the XM+ variant more suitable for base-spec buyers.

XM+ (S) Variant

Tata Altroz CNG Sunroof

Here is what the XM+ (S) variant gets over the XM+.

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Electric sunroof with voice assist

  • Auto Headlamps

  • Rain sensing wipers

The XM+ (S) variant adds a sunroof to the Altroz CNG, a feature which is not even offered on the petrol/diesel powered version of the hatchback. Apart from this, this variant also gets automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers.

XZ Variant

Tata Altroz CNG Alloy Wheels

This is what the XZ variant offers over the XM+ (S).

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Projector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Cornering fog lamps

  • Mood lighting

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Rear seat adjustable headrest

  • Push button start stop

  • Automatic climate control

  • Rear AC vents

  • Front sliding armrest with storage

  • Rear seat armrest

  • Front and Rear USB charging

  • One touch down for driver window

  • 7-inch infotainment with 4 speakers and 2 tweakers

  • Rearview camera

  • Rear wiper with washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Height adjustable front seatbelt

From the XZ variant, customers get alloy wheels, projector headlamps and DRLs, mood lighting inside the cabin, automatic climate control, push button start/stop and a rear view camera. But this variant does not offer a sunroof as that feature is limited to the XM+ (S), XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S) variants.

XZ+ (S) Variant

Tata Altroz CNG Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Here is what the XZ+ (S) gets over the XZ.

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Black roof

  • Rear fog lamps

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Electric sunroof with voice assist

  • Wireless charger

  • One touch up/down for driver window

  • Xpress cooling

  • 7-inch infotainment with 4 speakers and 4 tweakers

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

This variant brings back the sunroof and also offers features like tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), wireless phone charger and a black coloured roof. 

XZ+ O (S) Variant

Tata Altroz CNG Rear

This is what the top-spec XZ+ O (S) gets over the XZ+ (S) variant.

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Leather upholstery

  • Air purifier

  • iRA connected car tech

The top-spec variant only adds features like leather upholstery, an air purifier and connected car tech. It is the most feature-rich CNG offering in the market so far.

This is what each variant of the Altroz CNG offers. The hatchback will be launched soon at an expected starting price of Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the CNG hatchback will rival the CNG variants of the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

