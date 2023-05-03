Published On May 03, 2023 01:48 PM By Ansh for Tata Altroz

Thanks to its new dual-tank layout, the CNG hatchback offers a boot space of 210 litres

Tata unveiled the Altroz CNG at the Auto Expo 2023 and has recently opened its order books. The CNG version will be offered in six variants: XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S), and till we wait for the carmaker to announce its prices, we can check out the features offered on each variant, but before that, let’s first check out the specifications.

Specifications Engine 1.2-litre petrol engine Power 73.5PS Torque 103Nm Transmission 5-speed manual Boot Space 210-litres

The CNG hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual only. This unit, in CNG mode, churns out 73.5PS and 103Nm.

Also Read: Tata Cars Have Become Dearer By Up To Rs 15,000

The biggest achievement here is the boot space. Most, if not all, CNG vehicles in the market offer close to nothing in terms of boot capacity with the tank taking up the usual space. But with its twin-cylinder tech, Tata has managed to give the Altroz CNG a boot space of 210-litre, which is a lot more than what its rivals offer.

Now let’s see what each variant is offering, starting with the base-spec XE:

XE Variant

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Halogen Headlamps

14-inch steel wheels Fabric seats Centre locking

Front power windows

Manual AC 4-inch driver’s display Dual-front airbags

ABS with EBD

Corner stability control

Reverse parking sensors

ISOFIX anchors

The base-spec XE variant of the CNG hatchback offers halogen headlamps, steel wheels and fabric upholstery. While it misses out on conveniences like an infotainment system and automatic climate control, it gets safety features like driver and passenger airbags, corner stability control and ISOFIX anchors.

XM+ Variant

These are the features XM+ gets over the XE variant.

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch steel wheels with covers Rear parcel tray Keyless entry

All power windows

Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

Front USB charging 7-inch infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speakers

Steering mounted controls

With the XM+ variant, customers get a lot of Altroz essentials such as bigger wheels, a 7-inch infotainment system, keyless entry and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. These feature additions make the XM+ variant more suitable for base-spec buyers.

XM+ (S) Variant

Here is what the XM+ (S) variant gets over the XM+.

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Shark fin antenna Electric sunroof with voice assist Auto Headlamps Rain sensing wipers

The XM+ (S) variant adds a sunroof to the Altroz CNG, a feature which is not even offered on the petrol/diesel powered version of the hatchback. Apart from this, this variant also gets automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers.

XZ Variant

This is what the XZ variant offers over the XM+ (S).

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Projector headlamps

LED DRLs

16-inch alloy wheels Cornering fog lamps Mood lighting

Cooled glovebox

Height adjustable driver seat

Rear seat adjustable headrest Push button start stop

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

Front sliding armrest with storage

Rear seat armrest

Front and Rear USB charging

One touch down for driver window 7-inch infotainment with 4 speakers and 2 tweakers Rearview camera

Rear wiper with washer

Rear defogger

Height adjustable front seatbelt

From the XZ variant, customers get alloy wheels, projector headlamps and DRLs, mood lighting inside the cabin, automatic climate control, push button start/stop and a rear view camera. But this variant does not offer a sunroof as that feature is limited to the XM+ (S), XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S) variants.

XZ+ (S) Variant

Here is what the XZ+ (S) gets over the XZ.

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Black roof

Rear fog lamps Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Electric sunroof with voice assist

Wireless charger

One touch up/down for driver window

Xpress cooling 7-inch infotainment with 4 speakers and 4 tweakers Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

This variant brings back the sunroof and also offers features like tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), wireless phone charger and a black coloured roof.

XZ+ O (S) Variant

This is what the top-spec XZ+ O (S) gets over the XZ+ (S) variant.

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Leather upholstery Air purifier iRA connected car tech

The top-spec variant only adds features like leather upholstery, an air purifier and connected car tech. It is the most feature-rich CNG offering in the market so far.

Also Read: Tata Altroz CNG Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Baleno CNG?

This is what each variant of the Altroz CNG offers. The hatchback will be launched soon at an expected starting price of Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the CNG hatchback will rival the CNG variants of the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

Read More on : Altroz Automatic