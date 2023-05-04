Modified On May 04, 2023 11:53 AM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza

The maximum increment of Rs 60,000 is applicable to the Hyryder SUV

Toyota has hiked prices of the Glanza by Rs 5,000.

It is now priced from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Prices of the Hyryder have shot up by up to Rs 60,000, ending the launch prices of its mild-hybrid variants.

Toyota now retails the SUV between Rs 10.73 lakh and Rs 19.74 lakh.

The Camry has become dearer by Rs 46,000.

It is now priced at Rs 45.71 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

While some carmakers hiked prices of a few of their models before the BS6 phase 2 norms came into effect, others including Tata and Toyota have increased the asking rates later. Let’s see which Toyota cars have become pricier and by what margin:

Glanza

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E MT Rs 6.66 lakh Rs 6.71 lakh +Rs 5,000 S MT Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh +Rs 5,000 S AMT Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 8.15 lakh +Rs 5,000 S CNG Rs 8.45 lakh Rs 8.50 lakh +Rs 5,000 G MT Rs 8.58 lakh Rs 8.63 lakh +Rs 5,000 G AMT Rs 9.13 lakh Rs 9.18 lakh +Rs 5,000 G CNG Rs 9.48 lakh Rs 9.53 lakh +Rs 5,000 V MT Rs 9.58 lakh Rs 9.63 lakh +Rs 5,000 V AMT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change

Toyota has initiated a uniform price hike of Rs 5,000 across all variants of the Glanza, save for the range-topping V AMT.

The price hike is also inclusive of the two CNG variants of the premium hatchback.

Hyryder

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Mild-hybrid E MT Rs 10.48 lakh Rs 10.73 lakh +Rs 25,000 S MT Rs 12.28 lakh Rs 12.48 lakh +Rs 20,000 S CNG Rs 13.23 lakh Rs 13.43 lakh +Rs 20,000 S AT Rs 13.48 lakh Rs 13.68 lakh +Rs 20,000 G MT Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 14.36 lakh +Rs 2,000 G CNG Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 15.31 lakh +Rs 2,000 G AT Rs 15.54 lakh Rs 15.56 lakh +Rs 2,000 V MT Rs 15.89 lakh Rs 15.91 lakh +Rs 2,000 V MT AWD Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 17.21 lakh +Rs 2,000 V AT Rs 17.09 lakh Rs 17.11 lakh +Rs 2,000 Strong-hybrid S e-CVT Rs 15.61 lakh Rs 16.21 lakh +Rs 60,000 G e-CVT Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.24 lakh +Rs 25,000 V e-CVT Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 19.74 lakh +Rs 25,000

The biggest price jump of Rs 60,000 is applicable to the entry-level hybrid S variant of the Hyryder, while the other hybrids have gotten dearer by Rs 25,000.

The minimum price increment has occurred for the mid-spec and higher-specced mild-hybrid variants of the Toyota SUV. The base variant gets the biggest price jump among the mild-hybrid options.

With this round of price hike, the introductory prices of the SUV’s mild-hybrid variants have come to an end.

Camry

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Camry Hybrid Rs 45.25 lakh Rs 45.71 lakh +Rs 46,000

Toyota has hiked the price of the Camry hybrid sedan by nearly half a lakh rupees.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

