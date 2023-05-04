English | हिंदी

3 Toyota Cars Gets Dearer By Up To Rs 60,000

Modified On May 04, 2023 11:53 AM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza

The maximum increment of Rs 60,000 is applicable to the Hyryder SUV

Toyota price hike

  • Toyota has hiked prices of the Glanza by Rs 5,000.

  • It is now priced from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

  • Prices of the Hyryder have shot up by up to Rs 60,000, ending the launch prices of its mild-hybrid variants.

  • Toyota now retails the SUV between Rs 10.73 lakh and Rs 19.74 lakh.

  • The Camry has become dearer by Rs 46,000.

  • It is now priced at Rs 45.71 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

While some carmakers hiked prices of a few of their models before the BS6 phase 2 norms came into effect, others including Tata and Toyota have increased the asking rates later. Let’s see which Toyota cars have become pricier and by what margin:

Glanza

Toyota Glanza

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E MT

Rs 6.66 lakh

Rs 6.71 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S MT

Rs 7.55 lakh

Rs 7.60 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S AMT

Rs 8.10 lakh

Rs 8.15 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S CNG

Rs 8.45 lakh

Rs 8.50 lakh

+Rs 5,000

G MT

Rs 8.58 lakh

Rs 8.63 lakh

+Rs 5,000

G AMT

Rs 9.13 lakh

Rs 9.18 lakh

+Rs 5,000

G CNG

Rs 9.48 lakh

Rs 9.53 lakh

+Rs 5,000

V MT

Rs 9.58 lakh

Rs 9.63 lakh

+Rs 5,000

V AMT

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

No change

  • Toyota has initiated a uniform price hike of Rs 5,000 across all variants of the Glanza, save for the range-topping V AMT.

  • The price hike is also inclusive of the two CNG variants of the premium hatchback.

Hyryder

Toyota Hyryder

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Mild-hybrid

E MT

Rs 10.48 lakh

Rs 10.73 lakh

+Rs 25,000

S MT

Rs 12.28 lakh

Rs 12.48 lakh

+Rs 20,000

S CNG

Rs 13.23 lakh

Rs 13.43 lakh

+Rs 20,000

S AT

Rs 13.48 lakh

Rs 13.68 lakh

+Rs 20,000

G MT

Rs 14.34 lakh

Rs 14.36 lakh

+Rs 2,000

G CNG

Rs 15.29 lakh

Rs 15.31 lakh

+Rs 2,000

G AT

Rs 15.54 lakh

Rs 15.56 lakh

+Rs 2,000

V MT

Rs 15.89 lakh

Rs 15.91 lakh

+Rs 2,000

V MT AWD

Rs 17.19 lakh

Rs 17.21 lakh

+Rs 2,000

V AT

Rs 17.09 lakh

Rs 17.11 lakh

+Rs 2,000

Strong-hybrid

S e-CVT

Rs 15.61 lakh

Rs 16.21 lakh

+Rs 60,000

G e-CVT

Rs 17.99 lakh

Rs 18.24 lakh

+Rs 25,000

V e-CVT

Rs 19.49 lakh

Rs 19.74 lakh

+Rs 25,000

  • The biggest price jump of Rs 60,000 is applicable to the entry-level hybrid S variant of the Hyryder, while the other hybrids have gotten dearer by Rs 25,000.

  • The minimum price increment has occurred for the mid-spec and higher-specced mild-hybrid variants of the Toyota SUV. The base variant gets the biggest price jump among the mild-hybrid options.

  • With this round of price hike, the introductory prices of the SUV’s mild-hybrid variants have come to an end.

Camry

Toyota Camry

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Camry Hybrid

Rs 45.25 lakh

Rs 45.71 lakh

+Rs 46,000

  • Toyota has hiked the price of the Camry hybrid sedan by nearly half a lakh rupees.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

