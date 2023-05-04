3 Toyota Cars Gets Dearer By Up To Rs 60,000
Modified On May 04, 2023 11:53 AM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza
The maximum increment of Rs 60,000 is applicable to the Hyryder SUV
-
Toyota has hiked prices of the Glanza by Rs 5,000.
-
It is now priced from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.
-
Prices of the Hyryder have shot up by up to Rs 60,000, ending the launch prices of its mild-hybrid variants.
-
Toyota now retails the SUV between Rs 10.73 lakh and Rs 19.74 lakh.
-
The Camry has become dearer by Rs 46,000.
-
It is now priced at Rs 45.71 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).
While some carmakers hiked prices of a few of their models before the BS6 phase 2 norms came into effect, others including Tata and Toyota have increased the asking rates later. Let’s see which Toyota cars have become pricier and by what margin:
Glanza
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
E MT
|
Rs 6.66 lakh
|
Rs 6.71 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
S MT
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
Rs 7.60 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
S AMT
|
Rs 8.10 lakh
|
Rs 8.15 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
S CNG
|
Rs 8.45 lakh
|
Rs 8.50 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
G MT
|
Rs 8.58 lakh
|
Rs 8.63 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
G AMT
|
Rs 9.13 lakh
|
Rs 9.18 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
G CNG
|
Rs 9.48 lakh
|
Rs 9.53 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
V MT
|
Rs 9.58 lakh
|
Rs 9.63 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
V AMT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
No change
-
Toyota has initiated a uniform price hike of Rs 5,000 across all variants of the Glanza, save for the range-topping V AMT.
-
The price hike is also inclusive of the two CNG variants of the premium hatchback.
Hyryder
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Mild-hybrid
|
E MT
|
Rs 10.48 lakh
|
Rs 10.73 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
S MT
|
Rs 12.28 lakh
|
Rs 12.48 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
S CNG
|
Rs 13.23 lakh
|
Rs 13.43 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
S AT
|
Rs 13.48 lakh
|
Rs 13.68 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
G MT
|
Rs 14.34 lakh
|
Rs 14.36 lakh
|
+Rs 2,000
|
G CNG
|
Rs 15.29 lakh
|
Rs 15.31 lakh
|
+Rs 2,000
|
G AT
|
Rs 15.54 lakh
|
Rs 15.56 lakh
|
+Rs 2,000
|
V MT
|
Rs 15.89 lakh
|
Rs 15.91 lakh
|
+Rs 2,000
|
V MT AWD
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
Rs 17.21 lakh
|
+Rs 2,000
|
V AT
|
Rs 17.09 lakh
|
Rs 17.11 lakh
|
+Rs 2,000
|
Strong-hybrid
|
S e-CVT
|
Rs 15.61 lakh
|
Rs 16.21 lakh
|
+Rs 60,000
|
G e-CVT
|
Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Rs 18.24 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
V e-CVT
|
Rs 19.49 lakh
|
Rs 19.74 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
-
The biggest price jump of Rs 60,000 is applicable to the entry-level hybrid S variant of the Hyryder, while the other hybrids have gotten dearer by Rs 25,000.
-
The minimum price increment has occurred for the mid-spec and higher-specced mild-hybrid variants of the Toyota SUV. The base variant gets the biggest price jump among the mild-hybrid options.
-
With this round of price hike, the introductory prices of the SUV’s mild-hybrid variants have come to an end.
Camry
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Camry Hybrid
|
Rs 45.25 lakh
|
Rs 45.71 lakh
|
+Rs 46,000
-
Toyota has hiked the price of the Camry hybrid sedan by nearly half a lakh rupees.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
