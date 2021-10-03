Published On Oct 03, 2021 10:00 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

This week we saw two big launches, including the XUV700 and the new Gurkha

In the past seven days, we saw the launch of the Mahindra XUV700 and new Force Gurkha. We also drove the MG Astor at the Buddh International Circuit. Read ahead to know all the headlines that made it big this week.

Mahindra XUV700 Launched

Mahindra has revealed the prices of the entire XUV700 variant lineup, which starts from Rs 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.59 lakh. It’s test drives are underway while the bookings will commence from October 7. The SUV rivals the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

New Force Gurkha Launched

Force has launched the new generation Gurkha in India to rival the might of the Mahindra Thar. Here are all the details that you need to know.

MG Astor Driven

We have tested out the new MG Astor ahead of its expected launch in the coming days. Here’s what we think of the compact SUV.

Tata Punch More Details Leaked

The dimensions, colours and variants of the Tata Punch micro SUV have been leaked ahead of its official unveil tomorrow, October 4.

Toyota Yaris Discontinued

Toyota has pulled the plug on the Yaris sedan due to poor sales. The Ciaz, Verna and Creta rival was launched in 2018 and will soon be replaced by a new Ciaz-based sedan. Head here for all the details.

Toyota Fortuner Legender To Get More Capable

The top-spec Toyota Fortuner Legender variant, which is currently available only in 2WD, will soon get 4WD as an option. Check out all the information here.

5-Seater Jeep Grand Cherokee Unveiled

The new-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is now available in a five-seater version in addition to the existing seven-seater. Plus, it now gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain as well, in addition to V6 and V8 engines. Here’s what you need to know. ​​​​​​​

