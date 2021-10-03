Published On Oct 03, 2021 08:08 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch

The features and specifications will also be revealed tomorrow

Tata is all set to officially unveil the Punch micro SUV tomorrow, October 4. Its bookings are already underway and the SUV has also reached dealerships. The launch is expected to happen in the coming days.

Engine Specs

Tata will offer the Punch SUV with the Tiago and Altroz’s 86PS/113Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine. Transmission options will include 5-speed manual and AMT units. The Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine could be on the cards too for a later debut.

Variants

The Punch is likely to come in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The variant lineup is different from Tata’s regular nomenclature, which usually includes XE, XM, XT and XZ. The mid-spec Adventure and top-end Creative are likely to get manual and AMT options.

Features

Features onboard the SUV will include a free-floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Altroz’s 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, 90-degree opening doors, connected car technology, and a push-button start/stop.

Safety features could include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

Dimensions

Length 3840mm Width 1800mm Height 1635mm Wheelbase 2450mm Ground Clearance 187mm

Going by these dimensions, the Punch will be the widest car among its rivals, along with the best ground clearance.

Colours

The Punch will be available in six colour options: White, Grey, Stonehenge, Orange, Blue and Urban Bronze. White, Grey and Stonehenge can be opted in both single and dual-tone colours. Blue is the only one to get a white roof, while the rest of the dual-tone shades get a black roof.

