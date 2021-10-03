Tata Punch To Be Unveiled Tomorrow
Published On Oct 03, 2021 08:08 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch
The features and specifications will also be revealed tomorrow
Tata is all set to officially unveil the Punch micro SUV tomorrow, October 4. Its bookings are already underway and the SUV has also reached dealerships. The launch is expected to happen in the coming days.
Engine Specs
Tata will offer the Punch SUV with the Tiago and Altroz’s 86PS/113Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine. Transmission options will include 5-speed manual and AMT units. The Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine could be on the cards too for a later debut.
Variants
The Punch is likely to come in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The variant lineup is different from Tata’s regular nomenclature, which usually includes XE, XM, XT and XZ. The mid-spec Adventure and top-end Creative are likely to get manual and AMT options.
Features
Features onboard the SUV will include a free-floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Altroz’s 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, 90-degree opening doors, connected car technology, and a push-button start/stop.
Safety features could include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.
Dimensions
|
Length
|
3840mm
|
Width
|
1800mm
|
Height
|
1635mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
187mm
Going by these dimensions, the Punch will be the widest car among its rivals, along with the best ground clearance.
Colours
The Punch will be available in six colour options: White, Grey, Stonehenge, Orange, Blue and Urban Bronze. White, Grey and Stonehenge can be opted in both single and dual-tone colours. Blue is the only one to get a white roof, while the rest of the dual-tone shades get a black roof.
Expected Prices And Rivals
The Punch SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onward. It will primarily rival the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Ignis, but its price range will put it at par with the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, as well.
